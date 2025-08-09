Five women from Karnataka selected for UK master’s courses on Chevening scholarships

In a landmark moment for higher education and gender empowerment, five women graduates from Karnataka have been awarded fully funded scholarships to pursue one-year master’s degrees in the United Kingdom. This opportunity is the result of a new MoU between the Government of Karnataka and the prestigious Chevening Scholarships Programme, backed by the British High Commission. These women from Karnataka will begin their studies in top UK universities this September.(X)

The selected scholars for the 2025–26 cohort are:

- Nihaarika Naresh

- Sushma Shamasundar

- Chandana Anjinappa

- Atheena Rose Joseph

- Swetha Nagapathi Hegde

Scholarship programme details

The partnership, formalised in December 2024, enables five women graduates annually for three years — a total of 15 scholars — to study any discipline at UK universities. Priority is given to graduates from government colleges, especially those from tier-2 and tier-3 towns, aiming to strengthen inclusion and representation across the state.

The Karnataka government will fund ₹20 lakh per student for their year-long course, complemented by Chevening financial support to cover the remaining expenses.

Dr MC Sudhakar, Karnataka’s Higher Education Minister, lauded the initiative, posting on social media site X, saying, “Under the Chevening Programme, 5 eligible female students will pursue higher education at Britain Universities. A huge step towards Women Empowerment..!”

What is the Chevening scholarship

The Chevening-Scholarship, running since 1983, is the UK government’s flagship international awards scheme focused on developing future global leaders. This new Karnataka cohort underscores the strengthening of India-UK ties in the educational sector, especially focusing on gender parity.