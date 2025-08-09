Fans angered by sudden demolition of Kannada icon Dr Vishnuvardhan's resting place in Bengaluru: Report

Bengaluru witnessed high emotions on Friday as scores of admirers of Kannada cinema icon Dr Vishnuvardhan assembled outside Abhiman Studio in Kengeri, furious over the sudden demolition of a structure at the spot where the actor was laid to rest in 2009. The incident reignited property disputes, with the Vishnuvardhan Fans Association calling it a betrayal of their ongoing struggle for a permanent memorial in Bengaluru. (HT/Representational image)

The overnight action, carried out under police protection and reportedly with the court’s approval, has reignited long-standing tensions over the site. The land, once owned by veteran actor Balakrishna’s family, has been at the centre of a prolonged property dispute, The New Indian Express reported.

Dr Vishnuvardhan, who passed away on December 30, 2009, was cremated within the studio premises. Fans have since campaigned for a permanent memorial to honour him, urging the government to intervene. Repeated pleas to resolve the ownership issue went unanswered, further fueling Friday’s anger, the report said.

The Vishnuvardhan Fans Association accused both the state government and the Kannada Film Chamber of Commerce of neglect, calling the demolition a betrayal of their 11-year struggle. Association president Veerakaputra Srinivasa voiced his disappointment on social media, lamenting that legal rulings had left fans powerless, as only the family or the government could take decisions regarding the site, as per the report. He also alleged that those claiming rights to Balakrishna’s estate were planning to construct a shopping mall on the land.

Filmmaker Ravi Srivathsa shared a video from the site, calling the spot sacred and condemning its destruction. Several protestors were detained by Kengeri police to prevent escalation.

The late actor’s wife, Bharathi Vishnuvardhan, and family members have not yet commented. Kannada Film Chamber of Commerce president Narsimhalu said that the demolition followed a court order and emphasised the need to respect the judgment, adding that discussions will soon be held with both the fans’ association and Bharathi Vishnuvardhan, the report added.