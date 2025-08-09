Traffic curbs, parking bans around Bengaluru's Lalbagh for Independence Day Flower Show

The Bengaluru Traffic Police have announced extensive traffic and parking restrictions in and around the Lalbagh Botanical Garden till August 18 to manage large crowds that are expected for the Independence Day Flower Show. Bengaluru Traffic Police have issued an advisory urging commuters to use public transport to prevent congestion.(X)

ALSO READ | Traffic curbs announced ahead of PM Modi's visit to Bengaluru for Namma Metro Yellow Line launch: Report

Organised by the Department of Horticulture, the 12-day event is expected to draw between 8 and 10 lakh visitors, including schoolchildren, dignitaries, foreign tourists, and city residents. Authorities have urged visitors to use public transport such as the Metro, BMTC buses, or cabs to avoid congestion.

ALSO READ | ‘I lost 2019 Lok Sabha election because…’: Mallikarjun Kharge's big charge as he targets PM Modi

Designated parking areas

Dr Marigowda Road – Al-Ameen College premises (two-wheelers only) KH Road – Shantinagar BMTC multi-storey parking (two- and four-wheelers) Dr Marigowda Road – Hopcoms parking lot (two- and four-wheelers) JC Road – Corporation parking lot (two- and four-wheelers)

No-parking zones

Parking will be banned on the following stretches during the event:

Dr Marigowda Road: Lalbagh Main Gate to NIMHANS (both sides) KH Road: KH Circle to Shantinagar Junction (both sides) Lalbagh Road: Subbaiah Circle to Lalbagh Main Gate (both sides) Siddaiah Road: Urvashi Theatre Junction to Wilson Garden 12th Cross (both sides) BTS Road: BMTC Junction towards the post office Krumbigal Road (both sides) Lalbagh West Gate to RV Teachers College RV Teachers College to Ashoka Pillar Ashoka Pillar to Siddapura Junction

ALSO READ | Seven-year-old tigress found dead in Bhadra Tiger Reserve; territorial fight suspected: Report

Alternative routes

– From Dairy Circle: Take a right at 10th Cross Junction - 8th Main Road - Wilson Garden Main Road - KH Road - Market/Majestic.

– From Urvashi Junction on Lalbagh Road: Turn left - H Siddaiah Road - Wilson Garden Main Road - Dairy Circle.

– From KH Road: Turn left at BMTC Junction - BTS Road - Bannerghatta Road.