Traffic curbs announced ahead of PM Modi's visit to Bengaluru for Namma Metro Yellow Line launch: Report

Bengaluru will witness significant traffic diversions and parking bans this Sunday as the city prepares for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s arrival to inaugurate the long-awaited Yellow Line of Namma Metro. Heavy crowds are expected in Bengaluru on Sunday, with restrictions in place from 8:30 am to 2:30 pm across key routes. (ANI/Representative image)

PM Modi's itinerary on Aug 10

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the Prime Minister will be in the city for around four hours, attending three key public events. His visit begins at 10:30 am when he lands at HAL Airport, from where he will take a combination of helicopter and road travel to reach KSR Bengaluru City Railway Station, the Deccan Herald reported. There, he will flag off three new Vande Bharat Express services — connecting Bengaluru to Belagavi, Amritsar to Katra (Sri Mata Vaishno Devi), and Nagpur (Ajni) to Pune.

The spotlight will then shift to the Yellow Line stretch of the Namma Metro. Around 11:45 am, Modi will arrive at Ragigudda metro station and travel by train to Electronics City. From there, he will head to the International Institute of Information Technology, Bengaluru (IIIT-B), where he will officially inaugurate the Yellow Line and lay the foundation stone for Namma Metro’s Phase 3 project. By 2:45 pm, he is expected to fly back to Delhi.

Roads affected and timing

The Bengaluru Traffic Police said they expect heavy crowds and VIP movement, prompting restrictions on several stretches between 8:30 am to 2:30 pm.

Key routes to avoid during these hours include:

– Marenahalli Main Road (Rajalakshmi Junction to Marenahalli 18th Main Road, and from East End Main Road Junction to Aravind Junction)

– The Electronic City elevated expressway and Hosur Road (both directions)

– Multiple internal roads in Electronics City Phase 1, such as Infosys Avenue, Velankani Road, and HP Avenue Road

Alternative routes for motorists

Authorities have suggested diversions for smooth travel:

– From Rajalakshmi Junction towards Jayadeva Hospital: Use Sarakki Market Road/9th Cross Road - IG Circle - RV Dental Junction - Jayadeva Hospital via 8th Main-9th Cross Road Junction.

– To reach Bannerghatta Road: Divert from Sarakki Junction via the Outer Ring Road.

– From 4th Main Road to Jayadeva Hospital: Turn right at Rajalakshmi Junction - left on Sarakki Main Road - IG Circle - RV Dental route - Bannerghatta Road.

– From East End Circle to Banashankari: Take 29th Main Road → 28th Main Road - Delmia Junction - Outer Ring Road - Sarakki Junction - Kanakapura Road.

– From Hosur Road to Kanakapura, Mysuru, or Tumakuru roads: Use Jigani Road via Bommasandra Junction to NICE Road.

– NICE Road users heading to Hosur: Exit at Bannerghatta Junction - Jigani Road - Bommasandra Junction.

– From Hosur Road to Sarjapur, Varthur, Whitefield, or Hoskote: Take Dommasandra Road from Chandapura Junction.

– From HSR Layout/Koramangala/Bellandur/Whitefield towards Hosur: Travel via Sarjapur Road - Chandapura.

– Within Electronics City Phase 1: Use 2nd Cross Road, Shikaripalya Road, Hulimangala Road and Gollahalli Road.

Parking restrictions

Parking will be prohibited on:

– Marenahalli Main Road

– 4th Main Road

– 18th Main Road