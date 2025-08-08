Search
Fri, Aug 08, 2025
Seven-year-old tigress found dead in Bhadra Tiger Reserve; territorial fight suspected: Report

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Aug 08, 2025 06:33 pm IST

While no foul play has been confirmed yet, the exact cause of death will be determined after laboratory analysis of tissue and blood samples.

A 7-year-old tigress has been found dead in Karnataka’s Bhadra Tiger Reserve during a routine forest patrol. reported Deccan Herald. Forest officials believe the big cat may have died from injuries sustained in a territorial clash with another tiger.

Seven-year-old tigress found dead in Bhadra Tiger Reserve (Pic for representation)
Seven-year-old tigress found dead in Bhadra Tiger Reserve (Pic for representation)

According to the report, the discovery prompted immediate investigation. A post-mortem examination was carried out, and a metal detector was used to check for any bullet wounds or embedded metal fragments. While no foul play has been confirmed yet, the exact cause of death will be determined after laboratory analysis of tissue and blood samples.

Assistant Forest Conservator Santosh Sagar, Range Forest Officer Santosh Surimath, Honorary Wildlife Warden G Veeresh, and WildCare Foundation head Madhu Moogutihalli were present at the site along with forest staff.

The incident follows the poisoning of a tigress and her four cubs in the Male Mahadeshwara Hills Wildlife Sanctuary in June, and the discovery of 20 dead monkeys in Chamarajanagar district in early July.

In the case of the tigress, forest officials revealed that she and her cubs had likely died after consuming the carcass of a poisoned cow. The remains were found in the Meenyam forest area under the Hoogyam range. It is suspected that villagers had poisoned the cow to retaliate against frequent cattle kills, unaware that it would lead to the death of a mother tiger and her young.

