Bengaluru constable suspended after burglary accused dons police uniform, makes video call from custody

A Bengaluru police constable has been suspended after a burglary accused, while in custody, was found to have worn a police uniform and made a video call to his wife from a hotel room, reported The Times of India. The unusual incident came to light only recently, even though it happened last year. A Bengaluru constable landed in soup after an accused wore his uniform and made a video call to wife.

Also Read - ‘Taken Constitution’s oath': Rahul Gandhi responds as spat with Election Commission over ‘vote theft’ intensifies

According to the report, the matter surfaced when Indiranagar police arrested notorious burglar Saleem, also known as Sheik Saleem or ‘Bombay’ Saleem, in Mumbai in connection with a fresh case. While scanning Saleem’s mobile phone, investigators stumbled upon a video that showed him dressed in a police uniform and speaking to his wife.

The probe revealed that the video was recorded during a custodial visit last year, when Govindapura police had taken Saleem to the outskirts of the city to recover stolen property. Constable FIR Sonar, part of the escort team, had left his uniform unattended in the hotel room where Saleem was kept. Seizing the opportunity, Saleem put on the uniform, posed as a policeman, and made a video call, which was recorded.

Also Read - ‘Felt like the early 2010s’: Bengaluru experiences rare traffic-free roads on Varamahalakshmi festival

Saleem’s criminal history is extensive. He is wanted in over 50 burglary cases in Maharashtra and Karnataka. In 2021, while lodged in Bengaluru Central Prison for a house break-in, he was caught making extortion calls to businessmen. Mobile phones, ganja, SIM cards, and other contraband were seized from him and his associates during earlier raids.

Police say Sonar’s negligence in the matter has led to his suspension pending further inquiry. “We discovered the video while scanning Saleem’s phone. It was traced back to the earlier case handled by Govindapura police,” DCP Devaraja said.