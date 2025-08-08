'Taken oath of Constitution': Rahul Gandhi responds to Election Commission after 'vote theft' claim

Rahul Gandhi of the Congress on Friday responded to the Election Commission of India's comments, a day after making explosive claims of a "huge criminal fraud" in polls through collusion between the BJP and the poll panel. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar during the party's 'Vote Adhikar Rally' in Bengaluru, on Friday.(PTI)

The ECI, according to sources, had asked the Congress MP to sign the declaration by Chief Electoral Officers of Maharashtra and Karnataka or apologise for his “absurd” allegations.

“The Election Commission demands an affidavit from me. It says that I must take an oath. I have already taken the oath of the Constitution in Parliament,” Rahul Gandhi said in Bengaluru.

Rahul Gandhi also claimed that the Election Commission websites in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Bihar have been closed.

“Today, when the people of the country are asking questions about our data, the Election Commission has shut down its website. The Election Commission knows that if the public starts questioning them, their entire structure will collapse,” Rahul Gandhi added.

Earlier on Friday, Election Commission sources said if the Congress leader believes in his analysis and feels that his allegations against the EC are true, he should have "no problem" in signing the declaration under electoral rules and submit names wrongfully added or removed from voters' list, news agency PTI reported.

However, if Gandhi does not sign the declaration, it would mean that he does not believe in his analysis and resultant conclusions and “absurd allegations”. In which case, he should apologise to the nation, they said.

The chief electoral officers of three states on Thursday asked Gandhi to share the names of electors he claimed were either included or excluded wrongfully from the voter lists along with a signed declaration for the poll authorities to initiate “necessary proceedings” in the matter.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha claimed on Thursday that there was “vote chori” of 1,00,250 votes in a Karnataka constituency, with 11,965 duplicate voters in the segment, 40,009 voters with fake and invalid addresses, 10,452 bulk voters or single address voters, 4,132 voters with invalid photos and 33,692 voters misusing Form 6 of new voters.

Claiming the “vote chori model” was being used in many constituencies across the country, Rahul Gandhi also said the judiciary needs to get involved in this because “the democracy that we love so much, does not exist anymore”.

Gandhi said the Congress party collected through research was “criminal evidence” and alleged that the poll commission was busy destroying such proof across the country.