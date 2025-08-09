Bengaluru class 7 boy dies by suicide; Police probe possible ‘Death Note’ connection: Report

Bengaluru police are investigating the death of a 12-year-old Class 7 student in CK Acchukattu, exploring whether his fondness for the Japanese animated series ‘Death Note’ may have influenced his actions. Bengaluru police found sketches and a letter from the boy's room after he reportedly died by suicide.(Representative image)

The boy was found dead on the night of August 3, prompting an inquiry into the events leading up to the tragedy. According to investigators, he was an avid viewer of the series and had sketched one of its characters in his room. This discovery has raised concerns that the show’s storyline could have played a role in his decision, News18 reported.

His parents told officers there were no visible issues at school or at home, leaving the motive unclear. The boy’s mobile phone has been seized for forensic examination to gather more clues.

READ | 14-year-old boy found dead at home in South Bengaluru, suicide suspected: Report

For context, Death Note follows a high school student who comes into possession of a supernatural notebook that allows its user to kill anyone simply by writing their name in it. The series depicts his mission to eliminate those he considers immoral, sparking a worldwide manhunt led by a special police task force.

According to another report, the deceased boy, identified as Gandhaar, lived with his parents and older brother. Gandhaar left behind a detailed letter, which read, “Dear family, whoever is reading this, please do not cry, as I am already in heaven. And please do not mistake me. I know how you guys are feeling now. It hurts, I know. I did this to make this house a better place.”

READ | Karnataka: BJP MP K Sudhakar booked after contract driver ‘dies by suicide’

"I know that I have made you guys angry, sad, mad, and irritated, etc. But my intentions weren’t like that. And if you are angry about me, I am really sorry. Please forgive me for every sin and misdeed I have created and done. And I felt happy to live 14 years of my life. I am happy in heaven. Please tell all of my friends that I love them all, including my school friends. I will miss you all very much. Goodbye amma,” the note added.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290)