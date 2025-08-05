14-year-old boy found dead at home in South Bengaluru, suicide suspected: Report

A tragic incident unfolded in South Bengaluru on Monday as a 14-year-old boy was discovered dead in his home, in what authorities suspect to be a case of suicide. Bengaluru suicide: The 14-year-old boy was discovered dead at his residence in Banashankari.(Representative image)

The boy, a Class 7 student, identified as Gandhaar, resided in Banagirinagar, Banashankari, along with his parents and older brother. Early Monday morning, around 5:40 am, his father, Ganesh Prasad — who works as a music artist — and his elder brother, who is currently pursuing a degree, found him unresponsive in his bedroom, the Deccan Herald reported.

At the time of the incident, Gandhaar’s mother, Savitha, a professional singer, was away in Australia on a work-related trip.

According to police familiar with the case, Gandhaar left behind a detailed letter, expressing deep regret and seeking forgiveness from his family for any pain he may have caused, as per the report.

The heartfelt message reportedly began with a request not to grieve and continued with Gandhaar reassuring his loved ones that he was at peace. He acknowledged that he may have caused frustration or sadness during his life but insisted his intentions had never been harmful. He apologized for any mistakes he had made and thanked his family for 14 meaningful years. The note conveyed love for his friends as well and ended with an emotional farewell to his mother.

"Dear family, whoever is reading this, please do not cry, as I am already in heaven. And please do not mistake me. I know how you guys are feeling now. It hurts, I know. I did this to make this house a better place. I know that I have made you guys angry, sad, mad, and irritated, etc. But my intentions weren’t like that. And if you are angry about me, I am really sorry. Please forgive me for every sin and misdeed I have created and done. And I felt happy to live 14 years of my life. I am happy in heaven. Please tell all of my friends that I love them all, including my school friends. I will miss you all very much. Goodbye amma,” the note, accessed by the publication, stated.

Officials from the CK Achukattu Police Station have ruled out any signs of foul play for the time being, and an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) has been officially filed to continue the investigation.

Suicide helpline: (If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290)