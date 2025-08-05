Bengaluru traffic alert: Avoid these key roads during VVIP visit today

In view of a high-profile VVIP visit today, extensive traffic arrangements have been put in place across Bengaluru till 4:30 pm. The VVIP is scheduled to cross multiple roads in the city, prompting authorities to issue a traffic advisory and urge residents and commuters to brace for major route changes. Bengaluru cops issued a traffic advisory as a VVIP movement is expected in the city.(HT Photo)

“In view of VVIP visit to Bengalure city on 05.08.2025 parking of all types of vehicles is prohibited in the following roads. Further, it is requested to avoid following roads and use alternative roads,” the advisory, shared by the DCP for Traffic East, said.

Morning from 10:30 am to 11:30 am and evening from 03:30 pm to 04:30 pm, the following three roads are to be avoided:

Old Airport Road M G Road Cubbon Road.

“The public are requested to co-operate,” the statement further read.

Traffic snarls and disruptions were observed heavily across Bengaluru in early July as thousands gathered at Freedom Park to take part in a large-scale protest, coinciding with the nationwide Bharat Bandh called by a coalition of central trade unions.