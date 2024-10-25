Bengaluru prepares for VVIP visit: Traffic restrictions, parking rules announced

In anticipation of a high-profile visit from a VVIP, extensive traffic arrangements have been implemented in Bengaluru on Friday and Saturday, i.e., from October 25 to October 26. The VVIP will be participating in various events throughout the city, prompting local authorities to advise residents and commuters to prepare for significant traffic changes. Bengaluru traffic advisory: Heavy Goods Vehicles will also face movement restrictions during this period. (HT Photo)

October 25, 2024: Prohibited Parking and Alternate Routes

On October 25, parking will be strictly prohibited on several key roads from 4:15 PM to 9:00 PM. Residents are urged to avoid the following areas and consider alternative routes:

- HAL Airport Road

- Cubbon Road

- M. G. Road (Trinity to Mayohalli)

- Rajbhavan Road

- Ambedkar Beedhi

October 26, 2024: Traffic Adjustments for Program at Palace Grounds

The VVIP will attend a major program at Palace Grounds on October 26, scheduled from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM, where a large gathering is expected. Parking restrictions will be in effect from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM on the following roads:

- Rajbhavan Road

- Cubbon Road

- Bellary Road

- M. G. Road (Trinity to Mayohalli)

- Infantry Road

- HAL Airport Road

Public Transportation and Access Routes

For attendees arriving by bus, the designated route is via Jayamahal Road, with parking available at Circus Ground near the TV Tower. From there, attendees can walk to the venue. Exiting will involve leaving Circus Ground and proceeding via Jayamahal Road towards Mekhri Circle.

For those arriving in four-wheelers or on two-wheelers, parking will be allowed at Gate No. 02, Gate No. 03, or Gate No. 04. Attendees should walk to the event from these gates and exit via the Tripuravasini Exit Gate, utilizing Jayamahal Road towards Mekhri Circle.

Prohibited Roads for Parking

Additionally, parking will not be allowed on the following roads near the venue:

- Palace Road

- M V Jayaram Road

- Jayamahal Road

- C V Raman Road

- Ramanamaharshi Road

- Nandidurga Road

- Mount Carmel College Road

- From Mekhri Circle towards Yashawanthapura

- Vasanthanagar Road

- Bellary Road

- Tharalabalu Road

Restrictions on Heavy Goods Vehicles

Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) will face strict movement restrictions in the aforementioned areas from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM. HGV traffic will be diverted through designated points, including:

- CMTI Junction

- Mysuru Bank Junction

- Hebbala Junction

- New BEL Junction

- BHEL Underpass

- Basaveshwara Circle

- Old Udaya TV Junction

- Haj Camp, Nandidurga Road

- Yashawanthapura Circle