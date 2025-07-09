Bengaluru braces for traffic disruptions as thousands protest at Freedom Park today

Traffic snarls and disruptions are expected across Bengaluru today as thousands gather at Freedom Park to take part in a large-scale protest, coinciding with the nationwide Bharat Bandh called by a coalition of central trade unions. Bengaluru cops issue traffic advisory in the midst of Bharat Bandh.(X/BengaluruPost)

The protest is part of the larger Bharat Bandh movement, which has seen widespread participation from workers across various sectors. Organized by major trade unions, the strike is aimed at opposing what they describe as the government’s “anti-worker and pro-corporate” policies.

According to a traffic advisory issued by the Upparpet traffic police station in Bengaluru, an estimated 4,000 to 5,000 people are anticipated to assemble at Freedom Park to press for various demands by participating organizations. As a result, authorities have urged commuters to avoid the area and opt for alternative routes to steer clear of congestion.

Traffic cops shared the advisory over social media. “Traffic Advisory: On 09.07.25, a protest was organized at Freedom Park for the fulfilment of demands by organizations. About 4 to 5000 people are expected to gather. Due to traffic congestion around Freedom Park, the public has been advised to take alternative routes @blrcitytraffic,” the post read.

Essential services in the city, including transportation and public sector operations, are likely to be affected. While emergency services are expected to remain functional, delays in public transport and traffic build-up around central areas, particularly near Freedom Park, are anticipated throughout the day.

Authorities have called for public cooperation and advised motorists to plan their travel accordingly. Additional police personnel have been deployed in key areas to manage the crowds and ensure order.