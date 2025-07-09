Bharat Bandh today: What’s open and what’s closed in Bengaluru as nationwide strike takes place?

Bengaluru is bracing for widespread disruptions today, July 9, as lakhs of workers across sectors join the Bharat Bandh, a nationwide strike called by a coalition of central trade unions. The protest, aimed at opposing what unions describe as the government’s "anti-worker and pro-corporate" policies, is expected to hit several essential services in the city. Bharat Bandh is likely to effect the regular life in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Key services likely to be affected in Bengaluru

Banks and insurance services are expected to be among the worst hit. With support from major unions such as the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and Bengal Provincial Bank Employees Association, banking operations in Bengaluru could slow down significantly. Customers may face delays in cheque clearances, customer service, and loan processing. Insurance offices are also likely to be impacted, affecting claim processing and customer interactions.

Postal services may also take a hit, with employees from the postal department expected to participate in the bandh. While government offices will remain open, a reduced workforce could cause delays in administrative work and public services.

Workers from critical sectors like power, coal, and transport have extended their support to the strike. Though large-scale power outages are not anticipated, minor disruptions in electricity supply cannot be ruled out, as over 27 lakh electricity sector employees are backing the agitation.

Public transport still operational, but delays possible

BMTC and KSRTC bus services have not declared a full shutdown, but services could be delayed or reduced, depending on how the situation unfolds on the ground. Commuters are advised to plan for possible changes in bus frequency or route diversions, especially if there are protest gatherings or road blockades.

What will remain open?

Schools and colleges in Karnataka, including those in Bengaluru, are functioning as usual, with no closure orders issued by the state government. Private companies and IT firms in the city are taking a cautious approach. While most offices are staying open, many are allowing employees to work remotely to avoid travel hassles. Food and logistics apps may experience slower deliveries if traffic is disrupted by rallies or sit-ins.

What to expect in Bengaluru today

While a complete shutdown is not expected, the impact of the strike will be felt across multiple sectors. Commuters, customers, and businesses should prepare for delays and interruptions in services through the day. Authorities have not reported any major security concerns so far, but police are monitoring key areas to maintain order.