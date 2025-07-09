Bharat Bandh Today Live: 25 crore workers to go on strike; Banks, electricity likely to be hit

Bharat bandh today: Over 25 crore workers across public services are expected to take in the nationwide shut down on July 9.

Bharat Bandh Today LIVE: Over 25 crore workers across public services are expected to take in the nationwide shut down on July 9. The Bharat bandh has been called by the trade unions across the country, in order to protest against the Centre's “anti-worker, anti-farmer, and anti-national pro-corporate policies." The forum of 10 central trade unions have also alleged that government departments have damaged the growth of the country, especially due to the ongoing unemployment crisis. ...Read More

As per news agency PTI, the trade unions have added that the four new labour codes passed by Parliament undermine workers’ rights by making it more difficult to strike, increasing working hours, and shielding employers from penalties when they violate labour laws.

Furthermore, the unions are also protesting against the privatisation of public sector units, outsourcing of jobs, and the use of contract workers, which they claim threaten job security and fair wages.

