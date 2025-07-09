Bharat Bandh Today Live: 25 crore workers to go on strike; Banks, electricity likely to be hit
Bharat Bandh Today LIVE: A nationwide strike is set to be held today - July 9 by the trade union workers. As per reports, around 25 workers across Indian cities are expected to participate in the Bharat bandh today.
Bharat Bandh Today LIVE: Over 25 crore workers across public services are expected to take in the nationwide shut down on July 9. The Bharat bandh has been called by the trade unions across the country, in order to protest against the Centre's “anti-worker, anti-farmer, and anti-national pro-corporate policies." The forum of 10 central trade unions have also alleged that government departments have damaged the growth of the country, especially due to the ongoing unemployment crisis. ...Read More
As per news agency PTI, the trade unions have added that the four new labour codes passed by Parliament undermine workers’ rights by making it more difficult to strike, increasing working hours, and shielding employers from penalties when they violate labour laws.
Furthermore, the unions are also protesting against the privatisation of public sector units, outsourcing of jobs, and the use of contract workers, which they claim threaten job security and fair wages.
Bharat Bandh today LIVE: Kerala state transport to operate as per schedule, says minister
Bharat Bandh today LIVE: In view of the Bharat Bandh on July 9, Kerala Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar said that state-run KSRTC buses would continue operating on Wednesday, despite central trade unions calling for a nationwide strike.
Speaking to reporters, the minister said the KSRTC had not received any formal notice from trade unions indicating participation in the strike.
"There is no situation in KSRTC at present that warrants employees joining the agitation," he said, adding that “as far as KSRTC is concerned, employees are happy and content. The unions have not issued any notice. KSRTC buses will run as usual.”
Bharat Bandh today LIVE: Power supply likely to be affected amid strike
Bharat Bandh today LIVE: India’s electricity supply may face disturbances on July 9 due to the participation of a large number of power sector employees in the nationwide strike.
Over 27 lakh workers from this sector are expected to join the Bharat Bandh, which could result in outages or disruptions in various parts of the country. The extent of the impact may vary by region, depending on union strength and local arrangements made by electricity boards.
Bharat Bandh today LIVE: What is open?
Bharat Bandh today LIVE: During the strile, schools and colleges will remain open. Furthermore, private offices are also expected to function normally.
Additionally, while there is no confirmed strike of railway workers, possible delays across the rail network are expected.
Bharat Bandh today LIVE: Banking, transport and other services expected to be hit
Bharat Bandh today LIVE: Due to the nationwide strike from the trade union workers today, several services such as banking, transport and more are expected to be hit. Some of the services whichc an expect disruption today are -
- Banking and insurance services.
- Postal operations.
- Coal mining and industrial production.
- State-run public transport.
- Government offices and public sector units.
- Farmer-led rallies in rural areas.
Bharat Bandh today LIVE: Who all are taking part in the union strike?
Bharat Bandh today LIVE: As per reports, the unions taking part in the strike today are -
- All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC)
- Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC)
- Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU).
- Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS).
- Self Employed Women's Association (SEWA).
- Labour Progressive Federation (LPF).
- United Trade Union Congress (UTUC).
Additionally, Farmers' groups like Samyukta Kisan Morcha, rural worker unions. and public sector staff from Railways, NMDC Ltd, and steel industries have also expressed their support for the Bharat Bandh today.
Bharat Bandh today LIVE: Govt ignored our list, alleges trade union
Bharat Bandh today LIVE: As per the the trade union forum, the strike is the result of months of planning within both formal and informal sectors.
Amarjeet Kaur of the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) told news agency PTI - "The government has ignored our 17-point demand list and hasn’t even called the annual labour conference in the last 10 years."
Bharat Bandh today LIVE: Why has a Bharat Bandh been called?
Bharat Bandh today LIVE: The forum of 10 central trade unions called the nationwide strike, criticising the government for not conducting the annual labour conference for the last 10 years, and alleging that the economic policies are resulting in more unemployment, rising prices of essential commodities, and depression in wages.
Bharat Bandh today LIVE: Will schools and colleges remain closed?
Bharat Bandh today LIVE: Educational institutions, including schools and colleges, have not been notified of a holiday due to the Bharat bandh call and are expected to function based on their go-to schedule.
In case of any closure, the respective people, customers, and caretakers will be notified separately from the institutions.
Bharat Bandh today LIVE: Nationwide strike to take place today
Bharat Bandh today LIVE: A nationwide strike organised by the forum of 10 trade unions is set to take place today. Around 25 crore workers across public services such as banking, insurance, postal and construction are expected to participate.