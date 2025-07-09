Bharat Bandh today: What remains open and what shuts down | Full details

A nationwide strike – ‘Bharat Bandh’ – has been scheduled for Wednesday, July 9, by a collective of trade unions and farmers' organisations. The protest is aimed at opposing what the groups allege are “pro-corporate and anti-worker” policies implemented by the government. More than 25 crore workers from various industries are anticipated to join the strike, potentially leading to major disruptions in banking, transport, and essential services. (File)(ANI)

Over 25 crore workers across multiple sectors are expected to take part in the strike, which could significantly disrupt banking, transportation, and other key public services.

The call for the general strike comes from a joint forum of 10 central trade unions and their affiliates. These unions are protesting against labour law reforms, increased privatisation, and growing economic distress in rural areas. According to them, these policies are harming both workers and farmers.

In a statement, the union forum called for large-scale participation and noted that preparations were in full swing across both formal and informal sectors to ensure the strike's “success”.

A central issue behind the strike is a 17-point demand charter submitted last year to Union labour minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

The strike is expected to cause widespread disruption in several industries. “Banking, postal, coal mining, factories, and state transport services will be affected due to the strike,” said Harbhajan Singh Sidhu of the Hind Mazdoor Sabha.

The unions backing the protest include prominent organisations such as the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), Trade Union Coordination Centre (TUCC), Self Employed Women’s Association (SEWA), All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), Labour Progressive Federation (LPF), and the United Trade Union Congress (UTUC), according to The Economic Times report.

What's open and what's closed today?

Banking services likely to be hit: A bank employees' group has confirmed that the banking sector will take part in the Bharat Bandh scheduled for Wednesday. The Bengal Provincial Bank Employees Association, which is affiliated with the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), has publicly declared its support for the strike. Additionally, the insurance sector is also expected to join the protest. Although no official bank holiday has been announced, the participation of employees from these sectors is likely to cause disruptions in banking services across the country.

No closures announced for educational institutions: There has been no official directive mandating the closure of schools or colleges in connection with the Bharat Bandh. Educational institutions are expected to operate as usual on Wednesday. Unless specific instructions are issued by local authorities or individual managements, schools and colleges across the country will likely remain open and function without interruption.

Power supply may be affected: India’s electricity supply may face disturbances on July 9 due to the participation of a large number of power sector employees in the nationwide strike. Over 27 lakh workers from this sector are expected to join the Bharat Bandh, which could result in outages or disruptions in various parts of the country. The extent of the impact may vary by region, depending on union strength and local arrangements made by electricity boards.

Railways not on strike, but minor disruptions possible: While railway unions have not formally declared their involvement in the Bharat Bandh, there could still be indirect effects on train operations. Historically, such strikes have led to protestors staging demonstrations at or near railway stations and on tracks, especially in regions with a strong union presence. Although a complete railway shutdown is not anticipated, localised delays and heightened security at major transit points are likely.

Kerala transport could see partial impact: Kerala Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar stated that the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) would continue to operate its services on Wednesday, as no official strike notice had been received from the unions. However, sources from trade unions, according to PTI, challenged this claim, asserting that a strike notice had already been issued and that KSRTC workers would, in fact, join the nationwide protest. This disagreement could lead to partial disruptions in bus services across Kerala.

Public transport and road travel may face interruptions in several cities: In cities across the country, road transport services such as public buses, taxis, and app-based cabs may experience delays or limited availability due to protest marches and road blockades organised by trade unions and supporting organisations. These demonstrations are expected to impact local travel and delivery services, particularly during peak hours. Daily commuters are advised to plan their travel accordingly and anticipate possible traffic diversions and longer commute times.

Why was the strike announced?

The workers' union forum criticised the government for not convening the annual labour conference for the past decade. It accused the administration of making decisions that go against the interests of workers, particularly by pushing for the implementation of four labour codes. According to the forum, these codes are intended "to weaken collective bargaining, to cripple unions' activities and to favour employers in the name of 'ease of doing business'."

The statement further alleged that current economic policies are contributing to worsening unemployment, increasing the cost of essential goods, and reducing wages. It added that there have been cuts in government spending on key sectors such as education, healthcare, and civic services. These combined effects, the forum claimed, are deepening inequality and hardship among the poor, lower-income groups, and the middle class.

In its sharp criticism of the government, the forum claimed: "The government has abandoned the welfare state status of the country and is working in the interest of foreign and Indian corporates, and this is evident from its vigorously pursued policies."

The unions reiterated their opposition to the "privatisation of public sector enterprises and public services, policies of outsourcing, contractorisation and casualisation of workforce".

They also voiced concern that the four labour codes passed by Parliament are designed "to suppress and cripple the trade union movement, increase working hours, snatch workers' right to collective bargaining, right to strike, and decriminalise violation of labour laws by employers."

The forum stressed that their demands include urgent measures to tackle unemployment, fill sanctioned posts, generate new employment opportunities, and improve conditions for MGNREGA workers, including better pay and increased work days. They also called for a similar employment guarantee act for urban areas. However, they argued, "the government is busy imposing ELI (Employment Linked Incentive) scheme to incentivise employers instead."

It further alleged that in several government sectors, including the Railways, NMDC Ltd, steel plants, and teaching positions, the government is reappointing retired personnel rather than hiring young people. This practice, the forum claimed, is detrimental to the country’s growth, especially when 65% of the population is under 35 years of age, and unemployment is highest among youth aged 20 to 25.

Union leaders representing NMDC Ltd, along with other non-coal mineral sectors, steel units, state departments, and public sector companies, have also announced their participation in the strike by formally submitting notices.

Support for the protest is also coming from the farming sector. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha and joint front of the agricultural workers unions have extended support to this strike action and decided to make massive mobilisations in rural India, union leaders added.

(With PTI inputs)