More than 25 crore workers across public services sectors such as banking, insurance, postal and construction are expected to call a nationwide strike or Bharat Bandh on Wednesday, July 9, a forum of 10 central trade unions in India said. Banking services are likely to be disturbed across the nation, although no banking holiday has been announced yet.(PTI File)

“The Bharat bandh will be disrupting services across the country. Banking, postal, coal mining, factories, state transport services will be affected due to the strike,” Harbhajan Singh Sidhu from Hind Mazdoor Sabha was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Are banks closed tomorrow?

According to a PTI report, an association of bank employees said the banking sector will join Wednesday's Bharat bandh. The Bengal Provincial Bank Employees Association, affiliated to the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), further stated that the insurance sector will also join the strike.

Will schools and colleges remain closed on Bharat bandh?

Educational institutions, including schools and colleges, have not been notified of a holiday due to the Bharat bandh call and are expected to function uninterruptedly.

Will there be power disruptions amid the strike?

According to the PTI report, electricity supply in the country may also get affected on July 9 as over 27 lakh power workers will be participating in the Bharat bandh.

Will railways be operational?

There has been no official announcement about a nationwide railway strike due to the Bharat bandh yet.

Commuters may expect delays in train services or disruptions due to the protests.

Why have workers call Bharat Bandh tomorrow?

The forum of 10 central trade unions called the nationwide strike, criticising the government for not conducting the annual labour conference for the last 10 years, and alleging that the economic policies are resulting in more unemployment, rising prices of essential commodities, and depression in wages.

The forum also alleged that the government departments are damaging to the growth of the country where 65 per cent of the population is below the age of 35 years and the number of unemployed individuals is maximum among those in the age group of 20 to 25 years.

(With inputs from PTI)