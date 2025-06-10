Power employees to launch nationwide strike against privatisation on July 9

Over 27 lakh power sector employees across India will go on a nationwide strike on July 9 to protest against the proposed privatisation of power distribution in 42 districts Uttar Pradesh. For representation only

The strike will be preceded by district-level protests on July 2, the National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers (NCCEEE) made an announcement in this regard after its Delhi visit on Monday.

According to a senior UP trade union leader and All-India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) chairman Shailendra Dubey, the committee warned that a symbolic nationwide strike would be held the moment UP floats a privatisation tender. It also urged the Centre to intervene and halt the process in public interest, citing the potential impact on farmers, households and the poor.

“NCCEEE leaders will also attend a mass convention in Lucknow on June 22, where a larger public movement against privatisation may be announced,” he said.

The committee praised the ongoing 194-day protest by UP power employees and condemned alleged repression by the state power corporation. It warned that continued suppression would force a stronger national response.

Meanwhile, the UP government has banned strikes in the power sector in the state for next six months under the Maintenance of Essential Services Act. The government issued an order in this regard on June 6.