Search
Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Train services disrupted as woman drives car on Telangana railway tracks

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Jun 26, 2025 12:10 PM IST

A police officer said the woman was sent to a government hospital at Chevella for examination to find out whether she was under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or had any mental health issues

Train services were disrupted for over two hours between Nagulapalli and Shankarpalli in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district as a 30-year-old woman drove her car on railway tracks for nearly seven kilometres on Thursday before police took her into custody.

Police rushed to the spot and managed to stop the vehicle. (AP/Representative)
Police rushed to the spot and managed to stop the vehicle. (AP/Representative)

A video of the woman from Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, who worked as a software engineer in Hyderabad before losing her job, driving the car on the tracks even as residents warned her went viral on social media.

A police officer said the woman was sent to a government hospital at Chevella for examination to find out whether she was under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or had any mental health issues. Police suspect she may have been trying to make reels for social media.

A police officer said Nagulapalli residents noticed the woman driving the car on the tracks, shouted at her, and attempted to stop her. But the woman allegedly threatened them with a knife, preventing them from coming near her.

Residents alerted railway personnel, who informed higher authorities. A loco pilot operating on that route was notified before police rushed to the spot and managed to stop the vehicle and take the 30-year-old into custody despite resistance. “Her car was taken to the local police station for investigation,” the officer said.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Train services disrupted as woman drives car on Telangana railway tracks
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On