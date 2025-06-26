Train services disrupted as woman drives car on Telangana railway tracks

Train services were disrupted for over two hours between Nagulapalli and Shankarpalli in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district as a 30-year-old woman drove her car on railway tracks for nearly seven kilometres on Thursday before police took her into custody. Police rushed to the spot and managed to stop the vehicle. (AP/Representative)

A video of the woman from Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, who worked as a software engineer in Hyderabad before losing her job, driving the car on the tracks even as residents warned her went viral on social media.

A police officer said the woman was sent to a government hospital at Chevella for examination to find out whether she was under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or had any mental health issues. Police suspect she may have been trying to make reels for social media.

A police officer said Nagulapalli residents noticed the woman driving the car on the tracks, shouted at her, and attempted to stop her. But the woman allegedly threatened them with a knife, preventing them from coming near her.

Residents alerted railway personnel, who informed higher authorities. A loco pilot operating on that route was notified before police rushed to the spot and managed to stop the vehicle and take the 30-year-old into custody despite resistance. “Her car was taken to the local police station for investigation,” the officer said.