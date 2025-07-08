Bengaluru teens on two-wheeler snatch 50 lakh worth of gold from woman, caught within hours

In a swift operation, the Karnataka Police apprehended four juveniles involved in a bag-snatching incident near Garden City College in KR Puram, Bengaluru. The victim who had recently moved from Andhra Pradesh to Bengaluru, was targeted while walking near Garden City College.

According to news agency PTI, the accused had allegedly stolen a bag containing 472 grams of gold ornaments and a mobile phone from a woman walking alone in the area. Police recovered the stolen items, along with the two-wheeler used in the crime, all valued at around ₹50 lakh, within 24 hours of the incident.

(Also Read: Van Gogh on wheels: 'Starry Night' car spotted in Bengaluru's Indiranagar goes viral)

According to the complaint filed on July 3 at KR Puram Police Station, the victim, a woman who had recently moved from Andhra Pradesh to Bengaluru, was targeted while walking near Garden City College. Unidentified individuals on a two-wheeler snatched her bag and fled the scene.

Acting on the complaint, police launched a prompt investigation and tracked down the suspects using multiple leads. Within a day, four juveniles were identified and their parents were issued notices. The parents brought the juveniles to the police station the same day, along with the stolen goods.

(Also Read: Built in April, ruined in July: Bengaluru resident shares timeline of footpath mess in viral post)

Police recovered 472 grams of gold ornaments, a mobile phone, and the two-wheeler used during the theft from the possession of the minors. All four juveniles, classified as being in conflict with the law, were later handed over to their parents on July 4.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Dr. Shivakumar Gunare, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Whitefield Division, and Assistant Commissioner of Police Reena Suvarna. The investigation was led by Police Inspector Ramamurthy B and his team from KR Puram Police Station.

(Also Read: Karnataka woman, 55, beaten to death in 3-hour 'exorcism' ritual led by her son: Report)