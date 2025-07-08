Van Gogh on wheels: 'Starry Night' car spotted in Bengaluru's Indiranagar goes viral

A car wrapped in Vincent van Gogh’s iconic painting The Starry Night turned heads on the streets of Bengaluru, sparking both admiration and amusement on social media. The vehicle, seen in the city's Indiranagar neighbourhood, has become a viral sensation.(X/@Ishita_Kedia_)

The vehicle, seen in the city's Indiranagar neighbourhood, has become a viral sensation after an X user posted a photo of it with the caption, “Spotted this beauty in Indiranagar last evening! Bengaluru never fails to surprise.”

The image shows the entire car covered in a detailed, custom wrap inspired by the Dutch artist’s swirling blue and yellow masterpiece, making it look like a moving canvas of post-impressionist art.

This post was shared just a day ago on X. Since being posted, it has gained more than 67,000 views and over 3,000 likes.

(Also Read: Built in April, ruined in July: Bengaluru resident shares timeline of footpath mess in viral post)

Vincent van Gogh’s Starry Night, painted in 1889, remains one of the most beloved and recognizable artworks in the world. Its swirling skies and vivid blues have found their way onto everything from T-shirts to tote bags.

How did X users react?

The visual, equal parts bold and unexpected, quickly drew a flood of reactions from Bengalureans and art lovers alike.

While some users were impressed by the creativity, others weren’t so kind. One comment read, “Starry Night is so overrated,” while another joked, “Soon a cop will stop him and say car’s color doesn’t match RC.”

A more practical user even tagged the city’s traffic police asking, “@blrcitytraffic is it valid to have such a painting?” Not everyone was impressed, with one user bluntly stating, “This is not beauty. It’s cringe .”

Recently, in a surprising twist, the iconic masterpiece was recently seen in an unexpected place, not in a gallery or on a poster, but on the back of an auto rickshaw in Mumbai too. An image of this was shared on Instagram.

(Also Read: Mumbaikar in Bengaluru says city defied all warnings: 'Expected hostility, got patience')