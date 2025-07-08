Mumbaikar in Bengaluru says city defied all warnings: 'Expected hostility, got patience'

A Reddit post by a Maharashtrian professional who moved from Mumbai to Bengaluru five years ago has struck a chord online, challenging several long-held notions about the city’s attitude towards outsiders. The post sparked a lively conversation on Reddit, with many echoing similar experiences. (Unsplash )

In a heartfelt note titled "As a Maharashtrian from Mumbai, 5 Years in Bengaluru Have Been Nothing Like the Warnings", the user described how they braced for the worst before relocating, expecting everything from impossible traffic to linguistic bias and social hostility.

“I came in with a lot of caution,” the post read. “I kept hearing: ‘Bengaluru traffic will drive you mad,’ ‘Autos and cab guys are a nightmare,’ ‘Locals don’t like outsiders, especially if you don’t speak Kannada.’”

But, the user went on to say, the reality turned out to be vastly different. Despite the infamous traffic and occasional auto woes, they experienced little trouble commuting and were often met with fairness and unexpected kindness. “I was prepared for hostility, but what I got was patience.”

The turning point, according to the post, was the effort to learn Kannada. “Just basic stuff, greetings, directions, small talk,” they wrote. “Even when I mess it up, people appreciate it. They smile, help, and correct me kindly.”

The user credited this reciprocal respect for their sense of belonging in the city, writing, “This city feels like it mirrors what you bring to it... I just tried to belong, and Bengaluru met me halfway.”

How did Reddit users react?

The post sparked a lively conversation on Reddit, with many echoing similar experiences. One user responded, “The hostility part is blown out of proportion. The ones creating such situations are an extremely small minority. Most people here are well-natured and treat everyone well.”

Another said they too had picked up basic Kannada and found that it helped dissolve any perceived barriers. Some even joked about the traffic, “If Bangalore traffic is not driving you mad, then God help us if we ever have to drive in your hometown.”

