Bengaluru to be divided into five municipal corporations under Greater Bengaluru Authority: Report

Bengaluru city is set to be reshaped and reorganized into five distinct municipal corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) for administrative purposes, officials have decided, according to a report by the Deccan Herald. The city is currently being operated by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which will no longer exist once the GBA is established in its entirety. The Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill proposes to expand the city’s administrative boundaries by including adjoining villages, towns, and peri-urban areas within Bengaluru’s official limits. (Representational Image)(AI-generated image created with ChatGPT)

This development came out of a high-level meeting held at the Vidhana Soudha and led by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. The division into five entities is reportedly driven by considerations such as administrative efficiency, projected revenue growth, and alignment with existing assembly constituency boundaries, the report stated.

READ | ‘Tobacco, steroids, excessive screen time caused spike in heart attacks’: Karnataka Health Minister

According to the report, central zones like Shivaji Nagar, Shanti Nagar, Pulakeshi Nagar, Chickpet, Gandhinagar, and Chamarajpet may be grouped into a newly designated "Central Bengaluru" corporation. The remaining parts of the city, likely labelled East, West, North, and South, will form the four other municipal units, covering the broader outskirts.

Given the vast geographical expanse of constituencies like RR Nagar, Yeshwantpur, Mahadevapura, and KR Puram, some of these areas could be split between two different municipal corporations, the report said.

Addressing the media, Shivakumar confirmed that the new administrative units would fall within BBMP’s current boundaries. Rural areas, including panchayat regions, would gradually be incorporated in later stages.

READ | Bengaluru introduces five non-AC bus routes for better commuting, reduced traffic: Report

He also noted that the Brand Bengaluru panel has submitted its recommendations, which the government plans to present to opposition leaders for consensus. Civic polls will follow soon, he assured.

This move follows the enactment of the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, 2024, on April 24. This new law replaced the earlier BBMP Act and mandates the formation of a Greater Bengaluru Governance Authority within 120 days. It also allows for the creation of up to seven municipal corporations.

The government aims to issue a draft plan outlining the boundaries and number of new corporations within the next few days. Bengaluru MLAs will be consulted, and state cabinet approval will be sought before the plan is finalized. After a 30-day period for public objections, the final notification is expected before the August 25 deadline set by the new law.