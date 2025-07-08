Bengaluru introduces five non-AC bus routes for better commuting, reduced traffic: Report
BMTC has launched five new non-air-conditioned bus routes in Bengaluru to enhance connectivity and ease congestion.
The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has introduced five new non-air-conditioned bus routes across the city in a move to improve connectivity and reduce congestion in growing suburban and semi-urban areas, News18 reported.
These newly launched services span across vital localities, from Kengeri to the Kalkere, ensuring more affordable commuting options and easing the burden on heavily used roadways.
One of the new routes, 301-B, will link Shivajinagar to Kalkere, passing through Coles Park, Banaswadi, and Horamavu ORR. Two buses will be available, with operations beginning at 5:45 am from Shivajinagar and running until 7:55 pm. From Kalkere, the service starts at 6:40 am and ends at 9:20 pm, the report stated.
Route 301-C connects K Channasandra and Horamavu ORR via Jayanthinagar and Kalkere. It also has two buses, with service hours from 6:35 am to 9:30 pm from K Channasandra and 6:10 am to 9:10 pm from Horamavu.
The 328-HS route, served by four buses, links Budigere Cross to Sarjapur through areas such as Seegehalli Gate, Kadugodi, Varthur, and Dommasandra. Services start at 7:20 am from Budigere Cross and 5:45 am from Sarjapur, the report said.
For longer-distance commuters, route 221-KM provides eight buses running between Kengeri TTMC and Magadi Bus Station, passing through rural belts including Kommaghatta and Tavarekere. Operations start from both ends around 5:45 am and wrap up around 8:15 pm.
Meanwhile, the busy 238-VB route connects Majestic to Upkar Layout with seven buses, covering Nagarabhavi, Vijayanagar, and Vishweshwaraiah Layout, according to the report. Buses start as early as 5:00 am from Upkar Layout and run until 10:00 pm from Majestic.
These additions are part of BMTC’s strategy to improve last-mile access and enhance public transport reliability across Bengaluru’s growing neighbourhoods.
