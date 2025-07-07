Tunnel vs transit: Bengaluru’s infrastructure debate on social media heats up amid traffic woes

Bengaluru's social media fraternity is debating two massive infrastructure projects amid continuing traffic congestions: the proposed underground tunnel network for private vehicles and the expanding Namma Metro system aimed at mass transit. Social media users debated which Bengaluru needs more, the Namma Metro or the proposed underground tunnel network system, to ease its ongoing traffic woes.(X)

The tunnel road project — estimated to cost ₹19,000 crore — envisions an underground network between Hebbal and Silk Board, intended to ease surface traffic by creating a high-speed corridor exclusively for private vehicles, mostly cars. In contrast, the Namma Metro, along with the long-anticipated suburban rail project, is being pitched by many urban planners and citizens as a more inclusive, sustainable solution to the city's transportation crisis.

Social media took the wheel in looking at the future of mobility in Bengaluru, arguing that the city’s focus should be on enhancing public transport instead of creating infrastructure that encourages more private vehicle use.

A resident's post on the issue took the internet by storm, raising the question of both the metro and the tunnel road being built on the same corridor. “Know this Bengaluru. City can neither afford nor does it makes sense to build both metro and Tunnel Rd on same corridor. Metro serves all. Tunnel Rd? Cars only. Great cities have great metros and aren't car dependent. Stop the Tunnel Road. Complete metro & suburban rail first,” the post read.

The post amassed 17,000 views and over 300 likes. Several users agreed, with one writing, “Lived in Bengaluru for years. The traffic is already a nightmare. We need mass transit that serves everyone, not just those who can afford cars.”

“We need suburban Rail immediately,” another posted.

On the other hand, some disagreed, with a user replying, “Have metro above tunnel. Think hybrid design concept.”