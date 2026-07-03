Trump's Freedom 250 seeks consent for donation emails during free tickets sign-up; claims ‘mistake’ later

Americans signing up for free tickets to the launch of President Donald Trump's Freedom 250 celebrations were initially asked to consent to receiving donation requests through a Trump-linked registration system. President Donald Trump arrives at the opening of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library on the Freedom 250 train, Wednesday (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Freedom 250 has since said the fundraising language was included by mistake and has been removed.

On June 24, the "America is Back" kickoff event took place on Washington's National Mall. The celebration marked the opening of the Great American State Fair, one of several Freedom 250 events commemorating the United States' 250th anniversary. President Trump headlined the evening with a speech, while military bands and Air Force flyovers accompanied the festivities.

According to USA TODAY, the RSVP link for the event's ticketing page directed attendees to a Trump-branded registration link, 45.donaldjtrump.com, and required registrants opting into text messages to consent to alerts, donation requests and other communications. Users also had to provide a cellphone number despite the page describing it as optional.

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What is 45.donaldjtrump.com on the Freedom 250 site? The Freedom 250 website asked prospective attendees to register through a 45.donaldjtrump.com link.

The registration page for the June 24 kickoff event further asked attendees to provide an email address and an optional cellphone number to claim free tickets. It also included an opt-in box requesting consent to receive recurring SMS and MMS messages containing alerts, donation requests and other updates.

USA TODAY reported that the registration process was managed through Campaign Nucleus, a political technology company founded by former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale. The publication also found that the registration link led to a WinRed fundraising page associated with NeverSurrender Inc., Trump's principal political fundraising committee.

Why is Freedom 250 facing criticism? Campaign finance and ethics experts told USA TODAY that the collection of attendee information raised concerns because cellphone numbers and email addresses are valuable political fundraising tools.

Critics questioned whether information gathered through taxpayer-supported public events could ultimately benefit partisan political operations.

Lisa Gilbert, co-president of watchdog group Public Citizen, said participants should fully understand how their personal information is collected and used before providing consent.

Gilbert said, “Information capture must be voluntary and well-understood. And as unsavory as it is that Trump is turning our nation’s birthday into a GOP-only celebration, it adds a layer to forcibly capture data and wrap it into the MAGA fundraising machine.”

Former Interior Department associate solicitor Tony Irish also questioned whether government-supported events should be linked to political fundraising infrastructure if public resources are involved.

“Any use of government money, time or resources to fundraise or influence elections is unlawful,” Irish said.

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What did Freedom 250 say? Freedom 250 spokesperson Rachel Reisner acknowledged that vendor-supplied text message language referenced fundraising during registration but said it did not reflect how the system actually operates.

"We were made aware that some standard vendor-provided consent language related to opting in for SMS messages referenced fundraising," Reisner told USA TODAY. She added that the wording was quickly corrected and that text messages are limited to event logistics and updates.

When asked why registrants were directed to the "45.donaldjtrump.com" website, Reisner said a vendor had used a link shortener in its text messaging system. She said the vendor was not hosting the events.

However, USA TODAY reported that the link redirected users to WinRed.

Communications director Danielle Alvarez also said Freedom 250 does not sell, rent or share attendee information with Trump-affiliated political entities. She said data collected through RSVPs is used solely to send logistical updates and important event information.

After the language was removed, registration pages for upcoming Freedom 250 events no longer referenced donation requests. The revised forms describe text messages as providing alerts, updates and event information. They also state that SMS information is not rented, sold or shared.