Los Robles Hospital shooting: Ventura County officials provide details on officer-involved incident; what we know so far

There was a shooting involving a police officer from Simi Valley at the Simi Valley officer at Los Robles Medical Center in Thousand Oaks, Ventura County, California on Thursday afternoon. Representational. (Unsplash)

Jeff Gorell, the supervisor of Ventura County, said on X that the public are safe. "My staff and I are tracking developments at Los Robles Hospital in Newbury Park and received a briefing by the UnderSheriff on the incident," the update said. "The public is safe. The Sheriff will be releasing a statement and informational update shortly."

The Ventura County Star reported that, citing Ventura County Sheriff's Captain Chris Zapata, that the shooting involved a Simi Valley Police Department officer. The police were alerted to the incident around 12:20pm PDT.

Additionally, the officer's involvement was also confirmed by the Simi Valley police Cmdr. Greg Gonzalez, who described it as a "domestic incident." No further details about what triggered it were released.

The hospital also acknowledged the incident and confirmed that all patients and staff are safe. "As this remains an active investigation, any questions regarding the incident should be directed to the appropriate law enforcement authorities," Los Robles spokesperson Megan Merino told the Ventura County Star in an email.

This is a breaking news.