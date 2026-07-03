Los Robles Hospital shooting: Ventura County officials provide details on officer-involved incident; what we know so far
A police-involved shooting at Los Robles Medical Center in Ventura County prompted a response. Officials said the public is safe; more details are expected.
There was a shooting involving a police officer from Simi Valley at the Simi Valley officer at Los Robles Medical Center in Thousand Oaks, Ventura County, California on Thursday afternoon.
Jeff Gorell, the supervisor of Ventura County, said on X that the public are safe. "My staff and I are tracking developments at Los Robles Hospital in Newbury Park and received a briefing by the UnderSheriff on the incident," the update said. "The public is safe. The Sheriff will be releasing a statement and informational update shortly."
The Ventura County Star reported that, citing Ventura County Sheriff's Captain Chris Zapata, that the shooting involved a Simi Valley Police Department officer. The police were alerted to the incident around 12:20pm PDT.
Additionally, the officer's involvement was also confirmed by the Simi Valley police Cmdr. Greg Gonzalez, who described it as a "domestic incident." No further details about what triggered it were released.
The hospital also acknowledged the incident and confirmed that all patients and staff are safe. "As this remains an active investigation, any questions regarding the incident should be directed to the appropriate law enforcement authorities," Los Robles spokesperson Megan Merino told the Ventura County Star in an email.
This is a breaking news.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More