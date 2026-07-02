Will Donald Trump deliver a speech in 107-degree heat? President says he can 'do anything'
Trump plans a lengthy speech on July 4 in extreme heat to showcase his resilience.
US President Donald Trump said he plans to deliver a speech in 107-degree Fahrenheit heat during the upcoming July 4 Independence Day celebrations, saying he wants to prove that he can "do anything."
Trump made the remarks on Wednesday while speaking at an America 250 celebration in Medora, North Dakota, where he attended the opening ceremony of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library, according to The Mirror US.
"On July 4, it's going to be approximately 107 degrees out. And I'm gonna go, and I'm gonna make a really long speech, just to show I can do anything," Trump said.
Remarks come as heat wave grips large parts of the US
Trump's comments come as a prolonged heat wave continues to affect broad swathes of the United States ahead of the Independence Day holiday.
According to The Mirror US, temperatures have surged across much of the central and eastern US, with high humidity making conditions feel even hotter.
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The report said that on Sunday, more than 130 million Americans across the southern and Great Plains states were under moderate-to-severe heat risk, based on weather service maps. The affected area was expected to expand as the week progressed, with temperatures forecast to intensify.
Health authorities generally advise people to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged exposure to extreme heat and limit strenuous outdoor activity during periods of excessive temperatures.
Trump attends Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library opening
Trump traveled to North Dakota aboard the new Air Force One to attend the opening ceremony of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library, an event held as part of the America 250 celebrations leading up to the 250th anniversary of US independence.
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His comments about speaking in extreme heat drew attention as large parts of the country continue to face dangerous weather conditions ahead of the July 4 holiday.
The White House has not publicly indicated whether any adjustments will be made to Trump's planned Independence Day appearance in light of the forecast temperatures.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrakriti Deb
Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.Read More