US issues heat advisory for two states as ‘dangerous’ temperatures soar; NWS warning and safety tips here

The United States has released a warning for two states preparing for “dangerous” temperatures on Monday, June 8. The US states which have been alerted are Texas and Oklahoma. US heat advisory: Drink ample fluids to stay hydrated during extreme heat conditions.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued this warning on Monday, stating that two states in the US are anticipating heat index temperatures between 105 and 110 degrees.

“Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses,” the NWS warning states.

“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.”

Meanwhile, in Kansas, the advisory pertains to the counties of Leavenworth, Wyandotte, Johnson, Platte, Clay, Jackson, Miami, Linn, Lafayette, Saline, Howard, Cass, Pettis, Cooper, Bates, and Henry.

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