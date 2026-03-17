What caused ‘loud boom’ in Ohio, New York, Pennsylvania? NWS gives update amid panic among Cleveland residents
A loud boom startled Cleveland residents, with many fearing an explosion. NWS attributed the sound to a meteor.
A mysterious loud boom startled people across Cleveland on Tuesday, leaving many worried and confused. Officials later said the sound was likely "a result of a meteor," according to the National Weather Service.
Some residents immediately feared the sound was an explosion, according to CBS affiliate WOIO. One person told the station that the boom shook their whole house. The sound was heard as far as New York and Pennsylvania, WOIO said.
Meteor captured on video
The NWS office in Pittsburgh shared a video on social media of the meteor arcing across the sky.
The station said the video was taken by an employee. WOIO meteorologist Jeff Tanchak said the boom occurred when the meteor broke the sound barrier but he said it's not clear when the object entered the atmosphere.
(This is developing copy)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKhushi Arora
Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.Read More