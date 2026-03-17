What caused ‘loud boom’ in Ohio, New York, Pennsylvania? NWS gives update amid panic among Cleveland residents

A mysterious loud boom startled people across Cleveland on Tuesday, leaving many worried and confused. Officials later said the sound was likely "a result of a meteor," according to the National Weather Service. Loud boom over Cleveland is linked to meteor (Unsplash/ Representative Image)

Some residents immediately feared the sound was an explosion, according to CBS affiliate WOIO. One person told the station that the boom shook their whole house. The sound was heard as far as New York and Pennsylvania, WOIO said.

Meteor captured on video The NWS office in Pittsburgh shared a video on social media of the meteor arcing across the sky.

The station said the video was taken by an employee. WOIO meteorologist Jeff Tanchak said the boom occurred when the meteor broke the sound barrier but he said it's not clear when the object entered the atmosphere.