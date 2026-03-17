Massive fire at Midtown Manhattan skyscraper: Video shows smoke billows from NYC high-rise rooftop on St. Patrick’s Day

According to PIX11, smoke was seen rising from the roof of a building located at 6 East 43rd Street in Midtown on Tuesday. Fire officials said the smoke appeared to be stemming from a large air conditioning vent on the rooftop and firefighters were seen on location actively pouring water on the fire.

Midtown Manhattan skyscraper fire : Dramatic video circulating on social media shows thick smoke billowing from the rooftop of a skyscraper in the heart of Midtown Manhattan .

FDNY battles Midtown Manhattan fire According to CBS News and New York Post, the FDNY is battling a fire in Midtown Manhattan that is sending smoke into the air near the start of the New York City St. Patrick's Day Parade.

Videos show flames and a plume of smoke coming from the roof of a high-rise on East 43rd Street between Fifth Ave. and Madison Avenue, just a block from the beginning of the parade route.

An estimated 2 million people are expected to line Fifth Avenue for the parade, which is scheduled to step off at 11am local time from 44th Street up to 79th.

What cause the fire? According to CBS News, FDNY said the fire is burning in the building's HVAC system and that no injuries have been reported, but it is still an "all hands" operation. It started just before 10 am local time.

The fire department posted a social media video of the scene outside the building. Videos from the ground show smoke covering the sky above.