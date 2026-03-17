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    Massive fire at Midtown Manhattan skyscraper: Video shows smoke billows from NYC high-rise rooftop on St. Patrick’s Day

    Midtown Manhattan skyscraper fire: Smoke and fire were reported atop a skyscraper rooftop in Midtown Manhattan on Tuesday.

    Updated on: Mar 17, 2026 9:45 PM IST
    By Khushi Arora
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    Midtown Manhattan skyscraper fire: Dramatic video circulating on social media shows thick smoke billowing from the rooftop of a skyscraper in the heart of Midtown Manhattan.

    Fire breaks out atop skyscraper in Midtown Manhattan (Unsplash/ Representative image)
    Fire breaks out atop skyscraper in Midtown Manhattan (Unsplash/ Representative image)

    According to PIX11, smoke was seen rising from the roof of a building located at 6 East 43rd Street in Midtown on Tuesday. Fire officials said the smoke appeared to be stemming from a large air conditioning vent on the rooftop and firefighters were seen on location actively pouring water on the fire.

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    FDNY battles Midtown Manhattan fire

    According to CBS News and New York Post, the FDNY is battling a fire in Midtown Manhattan that is sending smoke into the air near the start of the New York City St. Patrick's Day Parade.

    Videos show flames and a plume of smoke coming from the roof of a high-rise on East 43rd Street between Fifth Ave. and Madison Avenue, just a block from the beginning of the parade route.

    An estimated 2 million people are expected to line Fifth Avenue for the parade, which is scheduled to step off at 11am local time from 44th Street up to 79th.

    What cause the fire?

    According to CBS News, FDNY said the fire is burning in the building's HVAC system and that no injuries have been reported, but it is still an "all hands" operation. It started just before 10 am local time.

    The fire department posted a social media video of the scene outside the building. Videos from the ground show smoke covering the sky above.

    Traffic delays in NYC

    A Notify NYC alert about the fire said people should expect major traffic delays, road closures and mass transit disruptions with emergency personnel in the area.

    However, further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

    • Khushi Arora
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Khushi Arora

      Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.Read More

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    News/World News/Us News/Massive Fire At Midtown Manhattan Skyscraper: Video Shows Smoke Billows From NYC High-rise Rooftop On St. Patrick’s Day
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