Joe Kent family: All on wife Heather and kids as US counterterrorism chief resigns over Iran war

Joe Kent, the director of the U.S. National Counterterrorism Center, declared his resignation on Tuesday, stating that he "cannot in good conscience" support the Trump administration's military actions in Iran. Joe Kent with his current wife Heather and two sons. (Joe Kent/X)

Taking to X, Kent said, Iran “posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby.”

“It has been an honor serving under @POTUS and @DNIGabbard and leading the professionals at NCTC. May God bless America,” he added.

Kent, who previously ran for political office and has ties to right-wing extremists, was appointed to this position last July following a 52-44 vote.

As the leader of the National Counterterrorism Center, Kent oversaw an agency responsible for the analysis and detection of terrorist threats.

Before joining Donald Trump's second administration, Kent led two unsuccessful congressional campaigns in Washington state.

Additionally, he had a military career, completing 11 deployments as a Green Beret, and he then worked at the CIA.

Kent and his family have dedicated their lives to combating terrorism and ensuring the security of the American people.

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