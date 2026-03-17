Who was Shannon M Kent? All on Joe Kent's first wife who died in 2019 Manbij bombing in Syria

The resignation follows several weeks after a series of U.S. strikes on Iran, which have sparked a continuing conflict in the region, resulting in the closure of the Strait of Hormuz — a crucial trade route for oil and various other goods.

“I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby,” Kent added.

“After much reflection, I have decided to resign from my position as Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, effective today,” he said.

In a social media post, Kent stated that Iran posed no imminent threat to the US.

Joe Kent , the Director of the National Counterterrorism Center and a native of Oregon, declared his resignation from the position on Tuesday morning amid the ongoing US-Iran war.

Who is Joe Kent? Kent, a native of Oregon, graduated from Norwich University with a degree in Strategic Defense Analysis. He dedicated 20 years to the U.S. Army, during which he undertook 11 combat deployments across the Middle East and other high-risk areas. Throughout his military career, he was affiliated with the 75th Ranger Regiment, Army Special Forces, and U.S. Army Special Operations Command, earning multiple military honors, including six bronze stars. Following his retirement from the Army in 2018, he took on the role of a paramilitary officer at the CIA’s Special Activities Center.

Kent has made two attempts to secure a congressional seat in Washington state District 3, encompassing Clark County. He was defeated on both occasions by Marie Gluesenkamp Perez. In early 2025, he was appointed to his current position by President Donald Trump.

Kent and his family have committed themselves to counterterrorism efforts and ensuring the safety of the American populace.

Joe Kent's family: All on his wife Shannon M Kent Kent was married to Shannon M Kent, who tragically died in the 2019 Manbij bombing in Syria.

Shannon was born in 1983 in New York and joined the Navy in 2003. She was proficient in Spanish, French, Portuguese, and Arabic, and she quickly advanced in her career as a cryptologist at Fort Meade, Maryland. In 2006, during her career, Shannon was diagnosed with thyroid cancer, which was successfully treated through surgery.

In 2008, she was deployed to Afghanistan to assist a Navy SEAL team.

Shannon met Kent during the selection course for the Intelligence Support Activity, and the couple married in 2014.

Shannon was deployed to Syria in November 2018, serving as a Navy Chief Cryptologic Technician. On January 19, 2019, she was among four Americans who lost their lives due to a suicide bombing in Manbij, Syria.

All four members of the military lost their lives in the assault, along with 15 fighters from the local Syrian Democratic Forces.

In a post on Instagram last year, Kent paid tribute to Shannon, writing: “6 years ago. Shannon Mary Kent KIA 16 January 2019 in Manbij Syria on her 5th combat deployment in special operations.”

“I’m grateful for every moment we had & for the lives we created. Shannon was an amazing wife, mother, friend, sister & daughter. Shannon eternal,” he added.