Who was Shannon M Kent? All on Joe Kent's first wife who died in 2019 Manbij bombing in Syria
Joe Kent, a former congressional candidate, resigned as Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, citing no imminent threat to the US from Iran.
Joe Kent, the Director of the National Counterterrorism Center and a native of Oregon, declared his resignation from the position on Tuesday morning amid the ongoing US-Iran war.
In a social media post, Kent stated that Iran posed no imminent threat to the US.
“After much reflection, I have decided to resign from my position as Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, effective today,” he said.
“I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby,” Kent added.
The resignation follows several weeks after a series of U.S. strikes on Iran, which have sparked a continuing conflict in the region, resulting in the closure of the Strait of Hormuz — a crucial trade route for oil and various other goods.
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Who is Joe Kent?
Kent, a native of Oregon, graduated from Norwich University with a degree in Strategic Defense Analysis. He dedicated 20 years to the U.S. Army, during which he undertook 11 combat deployments across the Middle East and other high-risk areas. Throughout his military career, he was affiliated with the 75th Ranger Regiment, Army Special Forces, and U.S. Army Special Operations Command, earning multiple military honors, including six bronze stars. Following his retirement from the Army in 2018, he took on the role of a paramilitary officer at the CIA’s Special Activities Center.
Kent has made two attempts to secure a congressional seat in Washington state District 3, encompassing Clark County. He was defeated on both occasions by Marie Gluesenkamp Perez. In early 2025, he was appointed to his current position by President Donald Trump.
Kent and his family have committed themselves to counterterrorism efforts and ensuring the safety of the American populace.
Joe Kent's family: All on his wife Shannon M Kent
Kent was married to Shannon M Kent, who tragically died in the 2019 Manbij bombing in Syria.
Shannon was born in 1983 in New York and joined the Navy in 2003. She was proficient in Spanish, French, Portuguese, and Arabic, and she quickly advanced in her career as a cryptologist at Fort Meade, Maryland. In 2006, during her career, Shannon was diagnosed with thyroid cancer, which was successfully treated through surgery.
In 2008, she was deployed to Afghanistan to assist a Navy SEAL team.
Shannon met Kent during the selection course for the Intelligence Support Activity, and the couple married in 2014.
Shannon was deployed to Syria in November 2018, serving as a Navy Chief Cryptologic Technician. On January 19, 2019, she was among four Americans who lost their lives due to a suicide bombing in Manbij, Syria.
All four members of the military lost their lives in the assault, along with 15 fighters from the local Syrian Democratic Forces.
In a post on Instagram last year, Kent paid tribute to Shannon, writing: “6 years ago. Shannon Mary Kent KIA 16 January 2019 in Manbij Syria on her 5th combat deployment in special operations.”
“I’m grateful for every moment we had & for the lives we created. Shannon was an amazing wife, mother, friend, sister & daughter. Shannon eternal,” he added.
Joe Kent and Shannon M Kent's kids
Joe and Shannon's sons were 3 years old and 18 months old at the time of her passing.
In 2023, Joe Kent entered into a new marriage with Heather Kaiser. Shannon Kent received a posthumous promotion to senior chief petty officer and was honored with the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, and Combat Action Ribbon, among various other accolades.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More