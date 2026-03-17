Ali Larijani family: All on Iran Security Chief's wife, children and net worth amid Israel's massive death claim

Amidst his death claim, global curiosity has peaked not only about his political power, but also about his wife, children and net worth. Here's what we know about Ali Larijani .

As of now, Iran has not confirmed Larijani's death, and state media has released a photograph of a handwritten note purportedly issued by him, which was also shared on his social media accounts.

Additionally, the Israeli military associates Larijani with a crackdown on anti-establishment demonstrators in Iran, stating that he “advanced” violent enforcement tactics and repression operations.

According to the IDF, after the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Larijani "functioned as the leader of the Iranian regime" and spearheaded its efforts against Israel and neighboring nations.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has stated that Ali Larijani was “one of the most veteran and senior figures within the Iranian regime's leadership” after claiming that the Iranian security chief's was killed in a strike.

Where was Larijani last seen? Last Friday, Larijani was seen on the bustling streets of Tehran during the annual Quds Day rally. He was appointed as the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council in August following the previous US-Iranian assaults on Iran in June 2025. On Monday, he released a statement directed at Muslims worldwide, urging them to support Iran in its fight and challenging the leaders of Gulf States to justify their continued allowance of US military bases in their nations that are utilized to launch attacks on Iran.

Ali Larijani early life, family and political career Ali Larijani was born on September 3, 1958, in Najaf, Iraq, to Grand Ayatollah Mirza Hashem Amoli, and he was raised in a prominent clerical family. After the 1979 Revolution, the family moved to Iran, which immersed him in the religious circles of Qom.

He obtained a degree in mathematics from Aryamehr University, subsequently earning a PhD in philosophy from Tehran University. His early career included positions as the editor of the Tehran Times and as Deputy Minister in the Culture Ministry during President Rafsanjani's administration.

The Larijani brothers—Ali, Sadeq (former Judiciary Chief), and others—exercise significant control in Iran. Five brothers occupy key positions, establishing a "sphere of influence" throughout the judiciary, legislature, and security sectors.

Before the onset of the war, Larijani had also played a significant diplomatic role alongside Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, in efforts to persuade the Gulf states to avert an attack on Iran. Additionally, he traveled to Muscat, the capital of Oman, to meet with the mediators involved in the discussions.

Following the US and Israeli strikes that resulted in Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's death, Larijani issued a resolute statement, cautioning that Iran would ensure its adversaries "regret" their actions and vowing a vigorous retaliation.

As the chief nuclear negotiator, he was instrumental in influencing Iran's discussions with global powers, subsequently supporting the 2015 nuclear agreement.

Although frequently seen as a pragmatist within the political framework, his position had become more rigid in recent months due to escalating tensions with Israel and the United States, alongside the breakdown of diplomatic initiatives.

The United States had announced a reward of up to $10 million (£7.5 million) for information regarding high-ranking Iranian military and intelligence officials, including Larijani, as part of a list of ten people associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

If the death of Larijani be confirmed, the total number of senior Iranian officials killed by Israel since the onset of the current conflict would increase to ten, as per The Guardian.

Among these are five additional senior military leaders, including Ali Shamkhani, who serves as a close advisor to the supreme leader.

Ali Larijani wife and kids At the age of 20, he wed Farideh Motahari, the daughter of Morteza Motahhari, who was a trusted associate of Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Al Jazeera reported.

In spite of his family's deeply conservative religious background, his children have followed varied paths. His daughter, Fatemeh, graduated in medicine from the University of Tehran and furthered her specialization at Cleveland State University in Ohio, USA.

Larijani and Farideh are the parents of four children: two sons, Morteza and Mohammad Reza, and two daughters Fatemeh Ardashir Larijani and Sarah.

The sons maintain a low profile in Iran, likely involved in business or religious roles. In contrast, the daughters attract attention—Fatemeh for her career in the United States, while Sarah is less in the public eye.

Focus on Daughter: Fatemeh Ardashir Larijani Fatemeh is a cancer specialist who received her training at University Hospitals Cleveland and was employed at Emory’s Winship Cancer Institute in Atlanta before her dismissal in January 2026.

Amid Iran’s crackdowns, protests by Iranian-Americans targeted her, with U.S. Representative Buddy Carter calling for her deportation due to her father's role. Following her termination, her biography was removed from Emory’s website.

Petitions gathering over 41,000 signatures urged President Trump to revoke her medical license, citing her family’s connections to violence. Fatemeh is married to an American who works in clinical counseling.

What is Ali Larijani's net worth? The net worth of Ali Larijani remains undisclosed to the public due to a lack of credible financial transparency.

Analysts and political observers reportedly estimate his wealth to be within the range of $1 million to $5 million. However, these are unverified estimates.