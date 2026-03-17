Is Ali Larijani alive? Iran top official's X post fuels new speculations amid Israel's death claim

Israel's Minister of Defence, Israel Katz, has announced that Ali Larijani, the secretary of Iran's National Security Council, has been killed in an attack by IDF. Ali Larijani was last seen in public at a Quds Day march in Tehran on Friday. (REUTERS)

In a statement, Katz mentioned that he was recently informed about the death of the senior Iranian security official following Israeli airstrikes conducted overnight.

Larijani was seen in public last Friday while participating in Quds Day rallies.

He previously served as a nuclear negotiator for Iran and was a close associate of the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who lost his life on the initial day of the war.

There has been no official confirmation of his death from Iran.