Is Ali Larijani alive? Iran top official's X post fuels new speculations amid Israel's death claim
Israel claims Ali Larijani, a prominent Iranian security official and former parliament speaker, was killed in an IDF airstrike.
Israel's Minister of Defence, Israel Katz, has announced that Ali Larijani, the secretary of Iran's National Security Council, has been killed in an attack by IDF.
In a statement, Katz mentioned that he was recently informed about the death of the senior Iranian security official following Israeli airstrikes conducted overnight.
Larijani was seen in public last Friday while participating in Quds Day rallies.
He previously served as a nuclear negotiator for Iran and was a close associate of the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who lost his life on the initial day of the war.
There has been no official confirmation of his death from Iran.
Ali Larijani's social media post sparks fresh speculations
Although Iran has not provided an official response to the allegations, a post from Ali Larijani's X account has complicated the matter further. Shortly following the announcement, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also released a photo of him declaring that he had directed the removal of high-ranking officials within the Iranian regime amidst speculation regarding his demise.
What has Larijani posted on X?
In a Persian post, Ali Larijani shared a tribute honoring the Navy personnel who lost their lives in the recent US-Israeli strikes, asserting that their sacrifice serves as a source of strength for Iran's military. The message is accompanied by an image of Larijani's personal note written in Persian. He composed this note during the funerals for more than 80 Navy casualties from the IRIS Dena ship, which was sunk by a US torpedo attack in the Indian Ocean last week.
“The martyrdom of the brave members of the Navy of the Army of the Islamic Republic in Dena is part of the sacrifices of the proud nation that has emerged in this time of struggle against international oppressors. Their memory will always remain in the heart of the Iranian nation, and these martyrdoms will strengthen the foundations of the Army of the Islamic Republic for years to come within the structure of the armed forces," Larijani stated in the note.
As of now, there is no confirmation from Iran if Larijani is dead or alive.
Who is Ali Larijani?
Ali Larijani serves as the prominent secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC).
He was appointed to this position in August 2025 by President Masoud Pezeshkian, also representing the late Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on the council.
In Iranian media, he has been referred to as an adviser to the late supreme leader. Larijani held the position of speaker of Iran's parliament for a duration of 12 years, from May 2008 until May 2020.
While he led the Principlist faction in parliament from 2008 to 2012, he has been characterized as a "moderate conservative" in more recent times.
Prior to his role as speaker, Larijani was Iran's chief nuclear negotiator from 2005 to 2007.
His brother, Sadegh Larijani, is also a significant figure within the Islamic Republic, serving as the chair of the Expediency Council, which is a key arbitration body that acts as the ultimate decision-maker between parliament and the constitutional oversight body, the Guardian Council.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More