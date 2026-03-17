Who is Ali Larijani, at centre of Israel's big claim? Top Iran leader who vowed to make Trump sorry
Larijani said last week that Iran won't stop its attacks on US bases in Gulf countries, and that Trump should know the war “cannot be won with a few tweets”
Less than a week after Iran's top security official Ali Larijani warned US President Donald Trump that he would have to pay for the “grave miscalculation” of starting a war, Israeli government and media claimed on Tuesday that Larijani had probably been killed the previous night.
But, just after this claim came out, there was an X post by Larijani in which he paid tributes to personnel of the Iranian navy. “Their memory will forever remain in the heart of the Iranian nation, and these martyrdoms will strengthen the foundation of the Islamic Republic's military for years to come,” the post said, though it did not address the Israeli claims directly.
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The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) also made a “killed” claim about Gholamreza Soleimani, the commander of Iran's Basij Unit, a paramilitary group under Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
There was no confirmation from the Iranian side on either claim at the time of publishing this report.
What Larijani told Trump
Larijani had said last week that Iran won't stop its attacks on US bases in the Gulf countries until Trump says sorry.
"Trump says he is looking for a speedy victory. While starting a war is easy, it cannot be won with a few tweets. We will not relent until making you sorry for this grave miscalculation," Larijani wrote on X, a day after Trump claimed the war in Iran was "very much complete."
The US-Israeli joint attack on Iran, which started on February 28, has widened into a regional conflict as Tehran targets US and Israeli bases across the Gulf, in countries such as the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman, with drones and missiles.
The conflict has also triggered an oil crisis with Iran taking control of the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway through which 20% of the world's oil and gas supply passes.
Ali Larijani, a top leader in Iran regime
Ali Larijani is widely regarded as a key power broker in Tehran, described as Iran's “de facto leader” — at least when Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was the Supreme Leader before being killed on February 28.
He was reported to have enough power to delay the formal declaration of Ali Khamenei's son Mojtaba Khamenei as the next Supreme Leader.
Larijani had emerged from hiding last Friday during Iran's Jerusalem (Quds) Day marches in Tehran, where he spoke alongside President Masoud Pazakhian and other senior officials.
"Trump does not understand that the Iranian people are brave and strong, and he does not understand that our people are determined. The more the United States pressures us, the stronger our will becomes. The attacks by the United States and Israel against the Jerusalem Day marches demonstrate their desperation and helplessness," Larijani said at that event.
What Israel has claimed
The Israeli side said they had not only killed Ali Larijani and Gholamreza Soleimani, but also and Soleimani's deputy, Seyyed Karishi.
As per the report by Jerusalam Post, Soleimani and Karishi were “killed in a makeshift tent area” that was set up to make it harder to follow them as opposed to in a known headquarters.
In another report on the same wave of attacks, the TPS news agency said Israel carried out an airstrike in Iran overnight, targeting Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran's National Security Council and a former top aide to the late Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to Israeli officials.
It was unclear whether Larijani was killed or injured, according to Israeli sources cited by news agency Reuters.
Speaking on Tuesday morning, IDF Chief of Staff Lt General Eyal Zamir said, “The IDF continues to operate vigorously against a number of targets in Iran… Alongside ongoing damage to military and industrial capabilities, we are operating against elements of the Revolutionary Guards and the regime's repressive apparatus. Significant counter-terrorism achievements were also recorded last night, with the potential to affect the campaign's objectives and the IDF's missions.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAarish Chhabra
Aarish Chhabra is an Associate Editor with the Hindustan Times online team, writing news reports and explanatory articles, besides overseeing coverage for the website. His career spans nearly two decades across India's most respected newsrooms in print, digital, and broadcast. He has reported, written, and edited across formats — from breaking news and live election coverage, to analytical long-reads and cultural commentary — building a body of work that reflects both editorial rigour and a deep curiosity about the society he writes for. Aarish studied English literature, sociology and history, besides journalism, at Panjab University, Chandigarh, and started his career in that city, eventually moving to Delhi. He is also the author of ‘The Big Small Town: How Life Looks from Chandigarh’, a collection of critical essays originally serialised as a weekly column in the Hindustan Times, examining the culture and politics of a city that is far more than its famous architecture — and, in doing so, holding up a mirror to modern India. In stints at the BBC, The Indian Express, NDTV, and Jagran New Media, he worked across formats and languages; mainly English, also Hindi and Punjabi. He was part of the crack team for the BBC Explainer project replicated across the world by the broadcaster. At Jagran, he developed editorial guides and trained journalists on integrity and content quality. He has also worked at the intersection of journalism and education. At the Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad, he developed a website that simplified academic research in management. At Bennett University's Times School of Media in Noida, he taught students the craft of digital journalism: from newsgathering and writing, to social media strategy and video storytelling. Having moved from a small town to a bigger town to a mega city for education and work, his intellectual passions lie at the intersection of society, politics, and popular culture — a perspective that informs both his writing and his view of the world. When not working, he is constantly reading long-form journalism or watching brainrot content, sometimes both at the same time.Read More