President Pezeshkian, top leaders march in Tehran amid US-Israeli strikes: 'Trump doesn't understand Iranian people'

Iranians were seen taking photos with President Masoud Pezeshkian as he and other top leaders joined a Quds Day rally in Tehran, which later saw US-Israeli strikes nearby, multiple reports said on Friday. At least one woman was killed in the strikes. President Masoud Pezeshkian with fellow marchers in Tehran, according to Iran's state news channel. (Photo: X/@PressTV)

State TV showed President Pezeshkian greeting supporters and posing for selfies on the rain-spattered streets at the annual rally in support of the Palestinian cause, AP reported. National security chief Ali Larijani was there too. He dismissed the latest strikes on the capital as being "out of desperation".

Other key officials attending in an open show of defiance included judiciary chief Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei, national police chief Ahmad-Reza Radan and foreign minister Abbas Araghchi, according to state TV images.

"These attacks are out of fear, out of desperation. One who is strong wouldn't bomb demonstrations at all. It's clear that it has failed," Larijani told state TV.

Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei was giving an interview to a state television reporter at the demonstration when a strike happened. His bodyguards encircled him, as he raised his fist and said Iran “under this rain and missiles will never withdraw.”

He further said, “Our people are not afraid of the bombing, we will continue along this route.”

Russian news outlets also shared videos of the President and others mingling with the crowd.