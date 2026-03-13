‘Committed to peace, stability’: PM Modi speaks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian amid West Asia tensions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed deep concern at the escalation of tensions and the loss of civilian lives in West Asia in his first phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian since the start of the Iran-US conflict last month. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

Modi said on social media that he spoke to Pezeshkian to discuss the “serious situation in the region”.

“Expressed deep concern over the escalation of tensions and the loss of civilian lives as well as damage to civilian infrastructure,” he said.

Modi also raised the safety and security of Indian nationals and the “need for unhindered transit of goods and energy” with Pezeshkian, and said these continue to be India’s “top priorities”.

He said he also reiterated India’s commitment to peace and stability, and the country's consistent position that issues should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

An Indian government readout of the conversation said Pezeshkian briefed Modi on the current situation in Iran and shared his perspective on recent developments in the region.

There are about 9,000 Indians in Iran, including students, professionals, seafarers and pilgrims. Indian authorities have already moved hundreds of Indian citizens from Tehran to safer locations. Scores of Indians have also left Iran for Azerbaijan and Armenia to get flights to return home.

Since the start of the Iran-US conflict on February 28, external affairs minister S Jaishankar has spoken to his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi three times to discuss the escalation of tensions and steps to ensure the movement of merchant vessels.