Israel claims Iran's security chief dead, Ali Larijani posts on X moments later

Israel's defence minister Israel Katz claimed on Tuesday that Iran's security chief Ali Larijani was killed, reported news agency Reuters. However, there has been no confirmation from Tehran yet. Iran's security chief Ali Larijani was a nuclear negotiator for Iran and also a close ally of late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. (X/Ali Larijani)

“Larijani and the Basij commander were eliminated overnight and joined the head of the annihilation program, Khamenei, and all the eliminated members of the axis of evil, in the depths of hell,” Katz said this morning, according to his office.

Earlier in the day, the reports of Larijani's alleged death emerged from Israeli media.

However, later in the day, a post was shared on Larijani's social media account paying tribute to the “martyrs” of the Islamic Republic.

“On the occasion of the funeral ceremony for the valiant martyrs of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Navy: Their memory will forever remain in the heart of the Iranian nation, and these martyrdoms will strengthen the foundation of the Islamic Republic's Army for years to come within the structure of the armed forces. I beseech the Almighty God for the highest ranks for these dear martyrs,” the post read. But no confirmation was given on whether Larijani is dead or alive.