US Iran war LIVE updates: Drone, rocket attack targets US embassy in Iraq; fresh missiles launched towards Israel
US Iran war LIVE updates: A wave of drone and rocket attacks targeted the US embassy in Baghdad early on Tuesday, the most intense assault since the US-Israel war with Iran began, with at least five drones used.
- 28 Mins agoNo formal request to send troops to Hormuz, says South Korea
- 35 Mins agoUS embassy in Baghdad attacked with drones, missiles
- 46 Mins agoUAE air traffic ops return to normal day after drone incident
- 1 Hr 4 Mins agoBlasts heard in Tehran
US-Iran war LIVE updates: The war in the Middle East raged on multiple fronts Monday, as the US and Israel pummeled military targets in Iran’s capital, Israel stepped up its campaign against Iran-backed militants in Lebanon, and Iran retaliated with a drone strike that temporarily closed Dubai’s airport, a crucial hub for travellers....Read More
On Tuesday, a wave of drone and rocket attacks targeted the US embassy in Baghdad, with a Reuters report describing it as the most intense assault since the attacks began, with at least five drones used.
Oil and gas crisis
Fears of a global energy crisis continued, even as a small number of ships passed through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway through which a fifth of the world’s oil normally travels.
Iranian strikes on commercial ships in and around the strait — and even just the threat of attacks — have slowed shipping to a trickle, dramatically increasing oil prices and pressuring Washington to do something to ease the pain for consumers and the global economy.
Brent crude, the international standard, remained over $100 a barrel. U.S. President Donald Trump said he had demanded that roughly a half-dozen countries send warships to keep the Strait of Hormuz open. But his appeals brought no immediate commitments.
Speaking of the Strait, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said: “From our perspective, it is open” — just not for the United States, Israel and its allies. On social media, Araghchi also rejected as “delusional” claims that Iran was looking for a negotiated end to the war, saying it was seeking neither “truce nor talks.”
Since the United States and Israel attacked Iran more than two weeks ago, Tehran has regularly fired drones and missiles at Israel, American bases in the region and Gulf Arab countries’ energy infrastructure.
Strikes continued early Tuesday, with the Israeli military reporting a salvo of Iranian missiles. Sires sounded just south of the Sea of Galilee. No injuries were reported.
Israel hits Beirut, launches new attacks on Tehran
Massive explosions were heard in Beirut on Monday as Israel launched new attacks on the Lebanese capital, saying it was striking infrastructure related to the Iran-linked Hezbollah militia. Hezbollah began firing rockets into northern Israel after US-Israeli attacks on Iran began on February 28.
US Iran war LIVE updates: No formal request to send troops to Hormuz, says South Korea
US Iran war LIVE updates: South Korea has said that it has not received a formal request concerning sending troops to war-hit Strait of Hormuz. South Korea’s government will make any decision on deploying military forces to the Strait of Hormuz in accordance with domestic law and the constitution, Reuters quoted South Korea's foreign minister Cho Hyun as saying.
US Iran war LIVE updates: US embassy in Baghdad attacked with drones, missiles
US Iran war LIVE updates: The US embassy came under fresh attack early on Tuesday with rockets and at least five drones being launched it, Reuters reported, quoting Iraqi security.
Middle East conflict LIVE updates: UAE air traffic ops return to normal day after drone incident
Middle East conflict LIVE updates: Air traffic in the United Arab Emirates returned to normal after temporary precautionary measures were lifted, state news agency WAM reported on Tuesday, citing the country's General Civil Aviation Authority. The ops at Dubai airport were temporarily suspended amid rapidly evolving regional security developments, after the defence ministry said it was responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Blasts heard in Tehran
Several large explosions have been heard in northern Tehran, near the Saadabad Palace complex.
According to Al Jazeera, the exact nature of the most recent blasts remains unclear, though witnesses described the sounds of blast as occurring in close proximity to the former royal palace.