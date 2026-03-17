Netanyahu's new pic released amid death rumours: 'Ordering elimination of Iranian officials'
The photo was released shortly after Israeli defence minister Israel Katz claimed that Iran's security chief Ali Larijani has been killed.
Amid the ongoing rumours over his assassination, Israel on Tuesday shared a photo of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in office, which they said was taken while ordering the elimination of senior Iranian leaders.
The image comes just a day after rumours around Netanyahu's death continued to spread, even as a new video of the Israeli PM was shared from his official X handle, showing him casually walking outdoors. Follow US-Iran war news live updates
The official X handle of the Prime Minister of Israel released the new photo shortly after Israeli defence minister Israel Katz announced that Iran's security chief, Ali Larijani, had been killed.
The X post read: “Photo: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordering the elimination of senior Iranian regime officials.”
The image comes just a day after rumours around Netanyahu's death continued to spread, even as a new video of the Israeli PM was shared from his official X handle, showing him casually walking outdoors.
Speculations around Netanyahu's death have been rife amid the ongoing war in the Middle East, which started with the US-Israeli joint strikes on Iran, wherein Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed.
Several unverified claims and reports surfaced on social media, claiming that Netanyahu had either been killed or badly injured in Iranian strikes. An offensive that could be Iran's retaliation for Khamenei's killing.
Soon after, a video posted on Netanyahu's X handle was deeply analysed by netizens and internet sleuths on social media, with claims that the footage showed the Israeli PM having six fingers. Claims argued that the video had been manipulated or AI-generated.