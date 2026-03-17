Netanyahu's new pic released amid death rumours: 'Ordering elimination of Iranian officials'

Amid the ongoing rumours over his assassination, Israel on Tuesday shared a photo of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in office, which they said was taken while ordering the elimination of senior Iranian leaders. The official handle of the Israeli Prime Minister shared his photo from office shortly after Israel claimed Iran security chief Ali Larijani's death. (X/@IsraeliPM)

The image comes just a day after rumours around Netanyahu's death continued to spread, even as a new video of the Israeli PM was shared from his official X handle, showing him casually walking outdoors. Follow US-Iran war news live updates

The official X handle of the Prime Minister of Israel released the new photo shortly after Israeli defence minister Israel Katz announced that Iran's security chief, Ali Larijani, had been killed.

The X post read: “Photo: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordering the elimination of senior Iranian regime officials.”