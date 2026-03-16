Netanyahu 'seen in same outfit' as cafe outing in new video amid death rumours; theories swirl again

A new video showing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu casually walking outdoors has surfaced on social media as rumours about his death continue to spread. The footage, posted on the Prime Minister's official X handle, appears to counter speculation about his death that has been widely shared in recent days. The newly surfaced video shows him in public again, appearing “calm and untroubled” as he interacts with people around him. (X@netanyahu) The death rumours spread online like wildfire amid the ongoing United States-Israeli joint strikes on Iran that began on February 28, and Iran's retaliation that has expanded the conflict across the Gulf region. Also read| 'Bibi is dead’ to ‘dying for coffee’: Decoding Netanyahu death rumours Earlier on Sunday, another clip had shown the Israeli prime minister sitting in a café. However, the clip soon sparked fresh debate online after Grok, the X Chatbot replied to a user's questions, saying the footage was "100% deepfake". Now, the newly surfaced video shows him in public again, appearing “calm and untroubled” as he interacts with people around him. In Monday's video, Netanyahu is seen wearing the same outfit he wore in the coffee shop video, news agency PTI reported.

In the clip, Netanyahu is seen taking a slow stroll through what looks like a “scenic outdoor area.” The video shows greenery and hills in the background. Dressed in a black coat, the Israeli leader walks along the path. At one point, he pauses to pose for photographs, smiling directly at the camera. Security personnel can also be spotted in the background while he moves through the area. Another brief segment shows Netanyahu seated at an outdoor table. Netanyahu's death rumours: Where it all began The speculation began circulating after US-Israeli strikes on Tehran led to the death of Iran's former supreme leader Ali Khamenei. Following this, claims began appearing on social media suggesting Iran could respond by targeting the Israeli prime minister. Soon afterwards, a number of unverified posts alleged that Netanyahu had either been killed or badly injured in an Iranian strike. Pictures claiming to show an injured Netanyahu were also shared online, fuelling speculation. Also read| 'Saw Netanyahu personally': India envoy says Israel PM not dead, video not AI The rumours grew stronger when users began closely examining a video shared on Netanyahu's official social media accounts. Some people claimed the clip showed the prime minister having six fingers, arguing that the video had been created using artificial intelligence.