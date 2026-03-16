'Bibi is dead’ to ‘dying for coffee’: Decoding Netanyahu death rumours

“I’m dying for coffee,” said Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu while ordering a coffee at what appeared to be a roadside mini market in the country, responding to claims on social media that he had been killed or seriously injured. Netanyahu later shared a short video on Sunday, joking about the rumours on social media that he had died. (X/@Reuters) The ‘Bibi is dead’ rumours spread online like wildfire amid the ongoing United States-Israeli joint strikes on Iran that began on February 28, and Iran’s retaliation that has expanded the conflict across the Gulf region. Follow Iran-US war live updates here. During the speculation, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) also issued a strong warning. It said it would “pursue and kill child-killing criminal” if he is “still alive,” creating further confusion for netizens. As the claims continued circulating online, officials began issuing clarifications. Netanyahu later posted a video showing himself taking coffee at a cafe in Jerusalem, attempting to put the rumours to rest. However, the clip soon sparked fresh debate online after Grok, the X chatbot, replied to a user's question, saying the footage was “100% deepfake.” Here’s explaining what the entire controversy is, how it all began, and where it is now: Netanyahu’s death rumours: Where it all began The speculation began circulating after US-Israeli strikes on Tehran led to the death of Iran’s former supreme leader Ali Khamenei. Following this, claims began appearing on social media suggesting Iran could respond by targeting the Israeli prime minister. Soon afterwards, a number of unverified posts alleged that Netanyahu had either been killed or badly injured in an Iranian strike. Pictures claiming to show an injured Netanyahu were also shared online, fuelling speculation. The rumours grew stronger when users began closely examining a video shared on Netanyahu’s official social media accounts. Some people claimed the clip showed the prime minister having six fingers, arguing that the video had been created using artificial intelligence.

At the 0:35 point in the clip, when Netanyahu lifts his hands, a small extra portion of flesh appears beside the little finger. Many users on social media pointed to this and said it looked like a sixth finger, calling it a 'Classic AI finger glitch'. “Hey Bibi, are you so special that you've got 6 fingers, or have you been gone from us a long time ago?” one of the users asked on X. Son Yair Netanyahu's X activity, Candace Owens add fuel to fire Conservative commentator Candace Owens further intensified the speculation by saying officials in Washington were misleading Americans about the situation in Iran. She also questioned why Netanyahu had not been seen publicly. She pointed to the Israeli leader’s recent absence from public view and referred to claims that videos of him circulating online were created using artificial intelligence.

She wrote on X, “Also, where is Bibi Netanyahu?” Owens wrote, using the Israeli leader’s nickname. “Why is his office releasing and deleting fake AI videos from him, and why is there mass panic at the White House? During this time, Israeli prime minister’s son Yair Netanyahu had also gone quiet on X for a period. His absence from the platform led some users to speculate that it could be linked to a ‘family tragedy’. “Rumours of the Bibi pack are gaining traction. It’s been 5 days since Yair Netanyahu has posted to his X feed. Prior to that, he was tweeting 30-40 times per day,” one of the users wrote. A clarification from Netanyahu’s office Then came an official clarification from Netanyahu’s office. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu is "fine," his office said after posts on social media claimed that he had died. A correspondent from Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency contacted the office and asked whether it had any comment on the growing claims online that "Netanyahu has been assassinated." "These are fake news; the Prime Minister is fine," the office responded. Then, a response from Netanyahu: ‘Dying for coffee’ Netanyahu later shared a short video on Sunday, joking about the rumours on social media that he had died. "I am dying for coffee," he said sarcastically on his official X account while getting a hot cup of coffee at a cafe outside Jerusalem. He then lifted his hands towards the camera and asked, "Do you want to count the number of fingers?", referring to the claims on social media that his recent televised speech had been created using AI after some users said he appeared to have six fingers on one hand.

He also told Israeli citizens to follow safety instructions if rockets are fired towards the country, saying their resilience "gives strength to me, to the government, to the army, to the Mossad (spy agency)." Netanyahu makes wordplay with the term "dead," which in Hebrew slang can also mean "being crazy about" someone or something, as he reaches for a cup of coffee. Notably, the video was verified by news agency Reuters, which said the interiors visible in the footage matched the location shown. The date was confirmed using several videos and photographs of Netanyahu’s visit that were shared by the cafe on Sunday.

Grok calls it ‘100% deepfake’ However, the rumours about his death continued even after that. Grok, the chatbot on X developed by xAI, replied to a user question saying the video was “100% deepfake.” The chatbot said the clip appeared to be generated by artificial intelligence and claimed there was no evidence that such an event had occurred in real life.

The response went viral online, further fuelling confusion over whether the video was genuine.

Jerusalem cafe posts photos, then deletes it The cafe in Jerusalem called 'The Sataf' shared pictures on Instagram showing Netanyahu sipping coffee during a visit to quash the rumours. The images quickly gained attention online as rumours about the Israeli leader’s condition continued spreading across social media. “We were very happy to host the Prime Minister and his office in Sataf today! Know which bakery to visit,” the cafe wrote alongside the photos. However, the post later appeared to be deleted, and the cafe’s Instagram account could no longer be accessed. Israel's envoy to India also issues clarification Israel's ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, said that Netanyahu is "very much alive" and that the recent video of him is genuine. "Prime Minister Netanyahu is alive. I saw him personally when I was in Israel more than once,” he said