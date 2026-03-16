'Saw Netanyahu personally': India envoy says Israel PM not dead, video not AI

Amid growing speculation around Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's fate even as he has sought to quell rumours of death, Israeli ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, has said that he “saw him personally” more than once during his visit to Israel. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu shared a clip of himself enjoying coffee. (X/@netanyahu) “Prime Minister Netanyahu is alive. I saw him personally when I was in Israel more than once,” Azar said, but didn't specify when he visited the country. He also refuted claims of a clip shared by the Israeli PM on X being fake or AI-generated. A video was posted on Netanyahu's X account on Sunday (India time) in which he could be seen holding a cup of coffee and speaking directly at the camera. “They say I'm what? Watch,” the caption of the post read.

However, the internet was not convinced and most comments on the post either claimed or wondered if the video was AI-generated. What further fuelled this speculation was a response by X chatbot Grok, which said that the clip appeared to be AI-generated and that there was no record of such a real-life event. Also Read: Iran launches Sejjil missile for first time in war against US, Israel: 5 key things to know However, the Israeli envoy to India rubbished this suggestion during a media interaction in New Delhi on Monday. “This video at the cafe is not AI-fabricated. There is a lot of disinformation,” the envoy said, blaming Iran and its accomplices.