Iran launches Sejjil missile for first time in war against US, Israel: 5 key things to know

3. A key advantage of the Sejjil-2 is its solid-propellant design, which enables faster preparation and launch compared with older liquid-fuelled missiles such as those in the Shahab series.

2. According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), the missile is about 18 metres long, 1.25 metres in diameter, and weighs approximately 23,600 kg.

1. Sejjil-2 is a two-stage, solid-fuel medium-range ballistic missile (MRBM) developed by Iran, with an estimated range of about 2,000 km and a payload capacity of roughly 700 kg.

Sejjil-2 is an ultra-heavy and long-range ballistic missile that reaches the target within minutes. This missile is propelled by a solid propellant and is known by other names such as Sajjil, Ashoura and Ashura missile.

The war between the US, Israel and Iran is intensifying as the days go by. On Sunday, Iran launched one of its most threatening weapons on the ground – the Sejjil missile. This is the first time that Iran has used this advanced missile since the war started on February 28.

4. According to CSIS, the missile’s first test launch took place in 2008, during which it reportedly travelled around 800 km while a second test was conducted in May 2009 to evaluate improvements in guidance and navigation systems.

5. Four additional flight tests have been carried out, with the sixth test reportedly covering about 1,900 km into the Indian Ocean.

Also Read: Did Trump clash with Netanyahu amid Iran war? US President shares update

The Iran war has entered its 17th day, with no immediate signs of de-escalation. The conflict began on February 28 when the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran. It intensified further after Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed. Since then, Iran has been targeting Israel as well as US military bases across Gulf countries.

There were also reports claiming that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had been killed in an Iranian strike. However, the Israeli leader later dismissed the rumours by posting a video on his X account in which he was seen calmly enjoying a cup of coffee.

According to reports, more than 2,000 people have been killed in the conflict so far. The war has also disrupted the global economy, particularly energy markets, after Iran halted the movement of oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, forcing several countries to look for alternative supply routes.