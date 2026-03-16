Did Trump clash with Netanyahu amid Iran war? US President shares update

As the war between US-Israel and Iran continues to rage, several reports have now emerged that US President Donald Trump and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu aren't on the same page about the conflict. But Trump dismissed claims that he had a fight with 'Bibi', as Netanyahu is popularly known, and asserted that the relationship between the two leaders remains strong. US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One on a flight back to Washington. (REUTERS)

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Speaking to reporters on Air Force, Trump dismissed claims of a dispute as “fake news,” insisting that he and Netanyahu were aligned in their approach to the conflict.

“The relationship with Israel — that was another fake news. Did I have an argument with Netanyahu? No, we really get along well, and he will tell you we are leading the whole thing,” Trump said. “My relationship with Netanyahu, I would say, is extraordinary.”

The remarks come as the United States and Israel continue their military campaign against Iran, now entering its third week, a conflict that has destabilised the Middle East and disrupted global energy markets.

Push to secure Strait of Hormuz Trump also revealed that his administration is in talks with seven countries to help secure the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping route through which roughly 20% of the world’s oil supply passes.

The waterway has been largely blocked to oil tanker traffic since the outbreak of hostilities between the US, Israel and Iran.

The US President urged countries that rely on Gulf oil to help protect the passage.

“I’m demanding that these countries come in and protect their own territory because it is their territory. It’s the place from which they get their energy,” Trump said.

While he did not disclose the names of the seven countries being contacted, Trump earlier indicated that nations such as China, France, Japan, South Korea and Britain could be involved in a coalition aimed at protecting shipping routes.

According to reports, the Trump administration may soon announce a multinational naval effort to escort commercial ships through the strait, although discussions are still ongoing about whether such operations would begin during the conflict or after hostilities end.

Pressure on NATO allies In an interview with the Financial Times, Trump increased pressure on European partners to assist with maritime security, warning that North Atlantic Treaty Organization could face a “very bad” future if its members fail to support Washington.

Trump also indicated that some participating nations may deploy minesweepers and specialised vessels capable of clearing threats in the narrow shipping corridor.

Iran denies negotiation claims Despite Trump’s claim that Washington remains in contact with Tehran, Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araqchi rejected the assertion that the country is seeking negotiations.

“We have never asked for a ceasefire, and we have never asked even for negotiations,” Araqchi said in an interview with CBS’s Face the Nation. “We are ready to defend ourselves for as long as it takes.”

Iran has maintained that it remains “stable and strong” despite waves of US and Israeli strikes that have targeted military facilities and infrastructure.