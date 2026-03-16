Did Trump clash with Netanyahu amid Iran war? US President shares update
Trump dismissed claims of a dispute as “fake news,” insisting that he and Netanyahu were aligned in their approach to the conflict.
As the war between US-Israel and Iran continues to rage, several reports have now emerged that US President Donald Trump and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu aren't on the same page about the conflict. But Trump dismissed claims that he had a fight with 'Bibi', as Netanyahu is popularly known, and asserted that the relationship between the two leaders remains strong.
Track Live Updates on Iran US War here
Speaking to reporters on Air Force, Trump dismissed claims of a dispute as “fake news,” insisting that he and Netanyahu were aligned in their approach to the conflict.
“The relationship with Israel — that was another fake news. Did I have an argument with Netanyahu? No, we really get along well, and he will tell you we are leading the whole thing,” Trump said. “My relationship with Netanyahu, I would say, is extraordinary.”
The remarks come as the United States and Israel continue their military campaign against Iran, now entering its third week, a conflict that has destabilised the Middle East and disrupted global energy markets.
Push to secure Strait of Hormuz
Trump also revealed that his administration is in talks with seven countries to help secure the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping route through which roughly 20% of the world’s oil supply passes.
The waterway has been largely blocked to oil tanker traffic since the outbreak of hostilities between the US, Israel and Iran.
The US President urged countries that rely on Gulf oil to help protect the passage.
“I’m demanding that these countries come in and protect their own territory because it is their territory. It’s the place from which they get their energy,” Trump said.
While he did not disclose the names of the seven countries being contacted, Trump earlier indicated that nations such as China, France, Japan, South Korea and Britain could be involved in a coalition aimed at protecting shipping routes.
According to reports, the Trump administration may soon announce a multinational naval effort to escort commercial ships through the strait, although discussions are still ongoing about whether such operations would begin during the conflict or after hostilities end.
Pressure on NATO allies
In an interview with the Financial Times, Trump increased pressure on European partners to assist with maritime security, warning that North Atlantic Treaty Organization could face a “very bad” future if its members fail to support Washington.
Trump also indicated that some participating nations may deploy minesweepers and specialised vessels capable of clearing threats in the narrow shipping corridor.
Iran denies negotiation claims
Despite Trump’s claim that Washington remains in contact with Tehran, Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araqchi rejected the assertion that the country is seeking negotiations.
“We have never asked for a ceasefire, and we have never asked even for negotiations,” Araqchi said in an interview with CBS’s Face the Nation. “We are ready to defend ourselves for as long as it takes.”
Iran has maintained that it remains “stable and strong” despite waves of US and Israeli strikes that have targeted military facilities and infrastructure.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Kulkarni
Abhimanyu Kulkarni has spent over a decade in newsrooms and currently heads the online news desk. He orchestrates the daily narrative of the digital newsroom, managing the homepage, planning long-term news events and writing about India and the World. Abhimanyu excels in high-pressure environments, thriving particularly when navigating the complexities of major breaking news cycles. His strategic approach to digital journalism combines a meticulous eye for detail with a broad vision for organizational growth. Beyond managing the immediate news flow, he is the primary architect for the outlet’s long-term editorial initiatives, ensuring that every project meets the highest standards of journalistic integrity and audience engagement. Expertise & Beat National Affairs: Comprehensive coverage of Indian politics, policy shifts, and election cycles. Geopolitics & World News: Analysis of international relations and global conflict. Beyond the Newsroom Abhimanyu’s professional drive is mirrored by his passion for the pulse of the world; where others see the chaos of a breaking story, he finds a compelling narrative. This innate curiosity about global structures ensures he brings a grounded, human perspective to every headline he manages.Read More