Trump all set to announce coalition to escort ships through Strait of Hormuz as threats, global appeal fail

From repeated threats, to calling countries for more participation —and sending warships — US President Donald Trump has increasingly focused his fury in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which is in its third week, on the crucial Strait of Hormuz, the narrow passageway through which nearly a fifth of the world’s oil flows from Gulf nations to global markets. US President Donald Trump is all set to announce a global coalition to end Hormuz blockade.

After repeated efforts have failed to end the blockade of the strait by Tehran, Trump is all set to announce a new coalition that will escort ships through the strategic passage, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing US officials.

The Trump administration is planning to announce the coalition as early as this week as multiple countries have agreed to join the bloc to ensure a safe passage through the narrow waterway.

The report said that the countries are deciding on a timeline to conduct operations, which could begin "before or after hostilities end".

Also Read: Trump's not-so-straight claims on Hormuz Strait: What President's Truth Social reveals amid US-Israel war with Iran

However, neither the White House, nor the counties involved have publicly commented on the move due to the raging tensions and the risks involved.

Earlier on Sunday, the foreign ministers of the UK and members of the Gulf Cooperation Council in a statement said GCC nations “have the right to take all necessary measures to defend their security and stability and protect their territories, citizens and residents.”

Trump's many statements on Strait of Hormuz The Strait of Hormuz, which is just 33 km wide at its narrowest point, remains one of the most significant routes connecting the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and millions of barrels of crude oil passes through it. After Iran threatened to attack vessels passing through the strait following the onset of the conflict, the global crude prices have shot to record high even as pushing several countries to the brink of energy crisis.

Due to these reasons, Trump has raised the issue over the past couple of days, calling for a global support to end the blockade.

Also Read: ‘Iran completely decimated’: Trump says other countries 'must take care' of Hormuz

On Saturday, Trump called on "many countries" to "keep the Strait open and safe." Naming China, France, Japan, South Korea, and the UK, the President called the nations to sent warships.

“In the meantime, the United States will be bombing the hell out of the shoreline, and continually shooting Iranian Boats and Ships out of the water. One way or the other, we will soon get the Hormuz Strait OPEN, SAFE, and FREE!” Trump said in a social media post.

Hours later, in a separate post, he called on the "countries of the world" that receive Oil through the Hormuz Strait to take care of that passage. However, there was no immediate confirmation from any countries cited above on participation to end Hormuz blockade.

Iran's firm response Tehran has refused to back down in the face of the ongoing attacks by the US and Israel and vowed retaliation even as it fired missiles and drones daily at targets across the Middle East.

After Trump's attack on Tehran's crown jewel, Kharg Island, warning of more severe strike should Iran continue the blockade, Iran warned to expand its attack on US bases in the region, including in Doha and Dubai, issuing warnings to residents to evacuate early on Monday.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has maintained that the Strait of Hormuz remains open and that the strategic route is closed only to the US and Israeli vessels.

"As a matter of fact, this Straits of Hormuz is open. It is only closed to the tankers and ships belonging to our enemies, to those who are attacking us and the allies. Others are free to pass," Araghchi said in an interview on Saturday.

He added, “It is only closed to American, Israeli ships and tankers and not to others.”