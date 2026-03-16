Trump all set to announce coalition to escort ships through Strait of Hormuz as threats, global appeal fail
The Trump administration is planning to announce the coalition as early as this week as multiple countries have agreed to join the bloc to ensure a safe passage
From repeated threats, to calling countries for more participation —and sending warships — US President Donald Trump has increasingly focused his fury in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which is in its third week, on the crucial Strait of Hormuz, the narrow passageway through which nearly a fifth of the world’s oil flows from Gulf nations to global markets.
After repeated efforts have failed to end the blockade of the strait by Tehran, Trump is all set to announce a new coalition that will escort ships through the strategic passage, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing US officials.
The Trump administration is planning to announce the coalition as early as this week as multiple countries have agreed to join the bloc to ensure a safe passage through the narrow waterway.
The report said that the countries are deciding on a timeline to conduct operations, which could begin "before or after hostilities end".
Also Read: Trump's not-so-straight claims on Hormuz Strait: What President's Truth Social reveals amid US-Israel war with Iran
However, neither the White House, nor the counties involved have publicly commented on the move due to the raging tensions and the risks involved.
Earlier on Sunday, the foreign ministers of the UK and members of the Gulf Cooperation Council in a statement said GCC nations “have the right to take all necessary measures to defend their security and stability and protect their territories, citizens and residents.”
Trump's many statements on Strait of Hormuz
The Strait of Hormuz, which is just 33 km wide at its narrowest point, remains one of the most significant routes connecting the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and millions of barrels of crude oil passes through it. After Iran threatened to attack vessels passing through the strait following the onset of the conflict, the global crude prices have shot to record high even as pushing several countries to the brink of energy crisis.
Due to these reasons, Trump has raised the issue over the past couple of days, calling for a global support to end the blockade.
Also Read: ‘Iran completely decimated’: Trump says other countries 'must take care' of Hormuz
On Saturday, Trump called on "many countries" to "keep the Strait open and safe." Naming China, France, Japan, South Korea, and the UK, the President called the nations to sent warships.
“In the meantime, the United States will be bombing the hell out of the shoreline, and continually shooting Iranian Boats and Ships out of the water. One way or the other, we will soon get the Hormuz Strait OPEN, SAFE, and FREE!” Trump said in a social media post.
Hours later, in a separate post, he called on the "countries of the world" that receive Oil through the Hormuz Strait to take care of that passage. However, there was no immediate confirmation from any countries cited above on participation to end Hormuz blockade.
Iran's firm response
Tehran has refused to back down in the face of the ongoing attacks by the US and Israel and vowed retaliation even as it fired missiles and drones daily at targets across the Middle East.
After Trump's attack on Tehran's crown jewel, Kharg Island, warning of more severe strike should Iran continue the blockade, Iran warned to expand its attack on US bases in the region, including in Doha and Dubai, issuing warnings to residents to evacuate early on Monday.
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has maintained that the Strait of Hormuz remains open and that the strategic route is closed only to the US and Israeli vessels.
"As a matter of fact, this Straits of Hormuz is open. It is only closed to the tankers and ships belonging to our enemies, to those who are attacking us and the allies. Others are free to pass," Araghchi said in an interview on Saturday.
He added, “It is only closed to American, Israeli ships and tankers and not to others.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMajid Alam
Majid Alam is a Chief Content Producer working at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi. He currently heads shifts at online desk and manages homepage apart from writing, editing and curating articles. With over six years of experience in journalism, Majid has navigated national, politics and international news. His work primarily focuses on the politics of the Hindi heartland, government policies, and South Asia. He also writes on US and Europe’s policies vis-à-vis India. Before joining Hindustan Times, Majid worked at ABP LIVE as the Chief Copy Editor and at News18, where he managed the World and Explainers sections. His articles have featured in Dialogue Earth, The Quint, BMJ, The Diplomat, and Outlook India. Majid has a keen interest in the use of data for storytelling. Majid holds a Masters in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia. He was awarded the Erasmus+ scholarship to study International Affairs at Sciences Po, Paris in 2020. He is also part of the OCEANS Network, an alumni network of Erasmus+ exchange scholars. He is currently serving as the National Representative (India) at the OCEANS Network. Apart from journalism, Majid has a flair for academic writing and loves to teach. He has published a book chapter: 'Bombay Cinema and Postmodernism' in the book: 'Handbook of Research on Social and Cultural Dynamics in Indian Cinema.' He was also part of the OCEANS Network delegation to Hanoi National University of Education in Vietnam in 2025. He has also given guest lecture in digital journalism at AJK MCRC, Jamia Millia Islamia.Read More