Between victory claims and appeals for help, Trump's many turns on Strait of Hormuz — via his Truth Social

When Donald Trump announced Operation Epic Fury on his Truth Social account on the morning of February 28, he claimed it would be swift and decisive. More than two weeks on, the Strait of Hormuz — the narrow chokepoint through which nearly a fifth of the world's oil normally flows — remains effectively closed, particularly to US and Israel-linked shipping. US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One as he departs Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on March 13, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Trump’s many stances on the Iran-controlled strait actually reveal a clear pattern of flip-flops throughout the ongoing US-Israeli war on Iran.

Claims in Week 1 The pattern was set in the opening days of the war, when Trump posted on Truth Social that the US had "destroyed and sunk 9 Iranian Naval Ships, some of them relatively large and important”. He then added some sarcasm: "Other than that, their Navy is doing very well!"

He demanded "unconditional surrender”, as he did back in June 2025 when the fighting stopped after 12 days.

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian, in turn, told the US to take its unconditional surrender demand "to their grave”. Iranian forces struck US bases across the Persian Gulf, widening the war to the UAE, Saudi Arabia and other oil-rich countries.

Trump two days later claimed Iran's military had been "wiped out — very completely”. He also spoke of sending ground troops at one point.

That was the first week of the war, which has so far been limited to airstrikes.

Also read | 'Iran war will end any time I want': Trump makes big claim, says conflict to ‘end soon’

A turn thereafter By March 9, as oil prices surged above $100 a barrel and ripples were being felt from America’s domestic markets to Europe and the Indian subcontinent, he said the war would end "very soon”.

From Tehran, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) spokesperson said, "Iran will determine when the war ends," and called Trump "the delusional president”.

By March 11, with the Strait of Hormuz closed and petro-products’ shortage in many parts of the world, Trump again made a qualified claim: "Let me say, we've won… in the first hour, it was over… We've already won in many ways, but we haven't won enough.”

Strait at the heart of it The Strait of Hormuz has been the most prominent gap between Trump's claims and a more complicated reality.

Iran dramatically slowed crucial shipping traffic through the strait almost immediately after it was attacked, raising oil prices that affected the world economy. By March 2, it was closed. Iran said it did not intend to close it, but the operators of the ships were scared anyhow.

The Strait of Hormuz, which is just 33 km wide at its narrowest point, is between Iran on one side and Oman and the UAE on the other. It connects the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman; further to the Arabian Sea and beyond, That makes it the world's single most important oil transit chokepoint with millions of barrels of crude oil passing through it. Plus, large volumes of gas, which fuels cooking stoves in households across the world.