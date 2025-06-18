Intense Israeli strikes hit Tehran after Trump demands 'unconditional surrender'

A series of powerful Israeli airstrikes rocked the Iranian capital early Wednesday, marking the most direct and intense escalation yet in a weeklong military campaign aimed at crippling Iran’s nuclear and military infrastructure. The strikes came just hours after US President Donald Trump warned Tehran’s residents to evacuate and demanded Iran’s “unconditional surrender.” Smoke billows in the distance from an oil refinery following an Israeli strike on the Iranian capital Tehran.(AFP)

The early-morning bombardment sent shockwaves across Tehran as explosions lit up the predawn sky and shook buildings. While Iranian officials made no formal acknowledgment of the attacks, continuing a pattern of silence amid escalating strikes, residents reported a deafening blast around 5 am, with earlier detonations in the darkness.

At least 224 Iranians have been killed in the Israeli campaign so far, while Iran’s retaliatory missile and drone attacks have left 24 Israelis dead. Over 400 missiles and hundreds of drones have been launched by Iran since Friday, with Israel’s air defence intercepting the majority.

Israeli Strike Hits Underground Natanz Centrifuge Facility

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed Wednesday that Israeli airstrikes had damaged the underground centrifuge halls at the Natanz uranium enrichment site - an escalation from initial reports indicating only above-ground destruction.

“Satellite imagery reveals direct impacts on the underground enrichment halls,” the IAEA reported, calling it the first confirmed hit on the deeply buried facility, where Iran is believed to house 10,000 centrifuges enriching uranium up to 60%.

Iran maintains its nuclear program is peaceful, but Western intelligence agencies and the IAEA warn that Tehran now possesses enough enriched uranium to produce multiple nuclear weapons if it decides to do so.

Israel Claims Assassination of Top Iranian Commander

Israel claimed that in the strikes, it has killed General Ali Shadmani, Iran’s newly appointed top military commander. Shadmani, little known until last week, had just taken over the role of commander at the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters following the death of his predecessor in another Israeli strike.

The Israeli military also warned of future strikes near Mehrabad International Airport, targeting both military and industrial zones within residential neighborhoods - raising concerns about civilian casualties.