US Iran war LIVE updates: Trump claims Iran not 'ready' for deal; Tehran says oil depot attacks ‘ecocide’
US Iran war LIVE updates: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has condemned Israeli strikes on fuel depots in Tehran, labelling the actions a violation of international law and a form of “ecocide”.
- 2 Mins agoIRGC says most missiles used to target US assets, Israel ‘a decade old’
- 10 Mins agoPete Hegseth talks to his Japanese counterpart on Strait of Hormuz
- 28 Mins agoTraffic closed on Dubai airport road, tunnel
- 31 Mins agoIran says Israeli attacks on oil depots constitute ‘ecocide’
- 36 Mins agoDonald Trump says US hitting Iran's drone factories
- 40 Mins agoFire near Dubai airport under control, no casualties reported
- 47 Mins agoDubai airport operations suspended
- 49 Mins agoSaudi Arabia says it intercepted 7 drones
- 53 Mins agoTrump says pro Khamenei demonstration images from Tehran ‘AI generated’
- 1 Hr 1 Mins agoIraqi group claims to attack US base near Baghdad airport
- 1 Hr 9 Mins agoTrump says NATO faces 'very bad' future if allies don't help open Hormuz
US Iran war LIVE updates: US President Donald Trump said Iran is ready to make a deal to end the war, but Washington wants better terms, signalling no letup in a conflict that’s brought shipping in the strategic Strait of Hormuz to a near standstill and upended energy markets. “Iran wants to make a deal, and I don’t want to make it because the terms aren’t good enough yet,” Trump told NBC on Saturday, saying that a “very solid” agreement would have to include a commitment by Tehran to abandon nuclear ambitions....Read More
Separately, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the Islamic Republic hasn’t asked for talks or a ceasefire.
“We don’t see any reason why we should talk with Americans, because we were talking with them when they decided to attack us, and that was for the second time,” he said in an interview aired Sunday on CBS’s Face the Nation.
He added that Iran will continue to defend itself until Trump accepts that he’s waging an “illegal war” with no chance of victory.
Flights suspended at Dubai airport
Dubai temporarily halted flights at its main international airport, hours after a drone strike targeted facilities near the airfield, local authorities said on Monday.
Authorities reported damage to fuel tanks from the incident, forcing aircraft to circle outside the airport while emergency teams responded.
The suspension follows a brief disruption days earlier, caused by another attack. Emirates, the largest carrier operating out of Dubai’s busiest airport, also confirmed the suspension of flights.
US Iran war LIVE updates: IRGC says most missiles used to target US assets, Israel ‘a decade old’
The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) has revealed that the majority of missiles so far launched against American and Israeli targets during Operation True Promise 4 have been manufactured approximately ten years ago, with more advanced weaponry held in reserve as the imposed war enters its third week.
IRGC Spokesman Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini stated in an interview with the IRIB’s News Network that approximately 700 missiles and 3,600 drones have been fired at US and Zionist targets since the beginning of the war on February 28.
"The missiles currently used are from a decade ago," Naeini emphasised. "Many of the missiles we have produced since the 12-day war until the Ramadan war have not yet been deployed".
The spokesman noted that Iran's offensive capabilities have grown significantly since the previous war, and the full extent of its military modernisation remains unseen by adversaries.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Pete Hegseth talks to his Japanese counterpart on Strait of Hormuz
Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi has spoken with his US counterpart, Pete Hegseth, reiterating Tokyo’s position on the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Strait of Hormuz and the Middle East, according to NHK.
During the call, Hegseth briefed Koizumi on the latest situation in the region and assured him that the war on Iran would not change the presence of US forces in Japan.
Hegseth also reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to strengthening the deterrence and response capabilities of the US-Japan alliance.
Koizumi, meanwhile, conveyed Tokyo’s intention to maintain close communication with the US and other relevant parties, NHK reported.
The call comes as Trump urges the US’s allies, including Japan, to send warships to keep the Strait of Hormuz open.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Israel launches fresh raids in Beirut suburbs
Al Jazeera Arabic reported that Israel has launched two raids targeting areas in the southern suburb of Beirut in Lebanon.
There were no immediate reports on casualties.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Traffic closed on Dubai airport road, tunnel
Dubai police have said in a statement on X that the traffic on the airport road and tunnel has been temporarily closed.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Iran says Israeli attacks on oil depots constitute ‘ecocide’
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has condemned Israeli strikes on fuel depots in Tehran, labelling the actions a violation of international law and a form of “ecocide”.
In a statement on X, Araghchi said, “Residents face long-term damage to their health and well-being.”
“Contamination of soil and groundwater could have generational impacts. Israel must be punished for its war crimes,” he added.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Donald Trump says US hitting Iran's drone factories
Donald Trump said that the US is “hitting” locations where Iran is building drones being used to launch attacks against the US and Israel.
“Iran has very little firepower left. We have decimated their manufacturing capability,” he said aboard Air Force One.
“Likewise, the drones are way down, about 20 per cent of what they have. As of yesterday, we’re hitting places where they manufacture them,” Trump added.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Fire near Dubai airport under control, no casualties reported
According to the latest update from the Dubai media office, the fire near Dubai International Airport, which was caused by a drone attack, remains 'under control'. The office said no casualties were reported.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Dubai airport operations suspended
Authorities have announced a temporary suspension of flights at Dubai International Airport as a "precautionary measure to ensure the safety of all passengers and staff", the media office said in a statement.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Saudi Arabia says it intercepted 7 drones
Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Defence announced the interception and destruction of seven drones in the Eastern Province.
The ministry’s official spokesperson, Major General Turki bin Saleh Al Maliki, confirmed the operation via the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
US Iran war LIVE updates: Trump says pro-Khamenei demonstration images from Tehran ‘AI-generated’
While speaking to reporters on Air Force One, US President Donald Trump alleged that images of thousands of people gathered in a square in Tehran to show support for Mojtaba Khamenei, as well as reports about "kamikaze boats" and strikes on the USS Abraham Lincoln, were all AI-generated.
He did not provide evidence for his AI claims.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Iraqi group claims to attack US base near Baghdad airport
The Saraya Awliya al-Dam has announced via its Telegram channel that it targeted US troops stationed at Victory base, located near the Baghdad International Airport, with a rocket barrage.
Al Jazeera reported that at least five people were wounded in the assault and that one of the attacks sparked a large fire there. Iraqi authorities said the rockets also hit a nearby desalination plant.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Trump repeats Iran ‘wants to negotiate’ claim
The US President, Donald Trump, claimed again that Iran wants to “negotiate badly” but that he does not think “they’re ready to do what they have to do”.
He made the remarks while speaking to reporters on board Air Force One
“I think they will negotiate at some point. We are doing very well with respect to the whole situation in Iran,” Trump said.
US Iran war LIVE updates: Trump says NATO faces 'very bad' future if allies don't help open Hormuz
US President Donald Trump said Sunday that NATO faces a "very bad" future if Washington's allies fail to help open the Strait of Hormuz, the critical oil transport conduit effectively shut by Iran in the Mideast war.
In a brief interview with The Financial Times, Trump said that as the United States has aided Ukraine in the war with Russia, he expects Europe to help on the Strait of Hormuz, whose closure has sent energy prices soaring around the world.
"If there's no response or if it's a negative response, I think it will be very bad for the future of NATO," said Trump, who over the years has criticised the alliance as freeloading on US largesse.
Trump also said an upcoming summit in Beijing with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping co, as the United States has aided Ukraine in the war with Russia, he expects Europe to help on the Strait of Hormuz, whose closure has sent energy prices soaring worldwideuld be delayed as he presses for China's help to open the strait.
“We'd like to know before” the summit, Trump said, noting that China, as well as many European countries, rely more than the United States on oil flowing from the Gulf.
"It's only appropriate that people who are the beneficiaries of the Strait will help to make sure that nothing bad happens there," Trump said.