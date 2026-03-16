US Iran war LIVE updates: Trump claims Iran not 'ready' for deal; Tehran says oil depot attacks ‘ecocide’

Separately, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the Islamic Republic hasn’t asked for talks or a ceasefire.

“We don’t see any reason why we should talk with Americans, because we were talking with them when they decided to attack us, and that was for the second time,” he said in an interview aired Sunday on CBS’s Face the Nation.

He added that Iran will continue to defend itself until Trump accepts that he’s waging an “illegal war” with no chance of victory.

Flights suspended at Dubai airport

Dubai temporarily halted flights at its main international airport, hours after a drone strike targeted facilities near the airfield, local authorities said on Monday.

Authorities reported damage to fuel tanks from the incident, forcing aircraft to circle outside the airport while emergency teams responded.

The suspension follows a brief disruption days earlier, caused by another attack. Emirates, the largest carrier operating out of Dubai’s busiest airport, also confirmed the suspension of flights.