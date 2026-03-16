Indians in Iran cross into Armenia, Azerbaijan amid West Asia tensions, MEA shares update

The Indian government on Monday said that hundreds of its nationals have crossed out of Iran through neighbouring countries as authorities continue to assist citizens in the region amid the ongoing tensions in West Asia following the US-Israel and Iran war. MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal speaks during the inter-ministerial briefing on recent developments in West Asia, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)

Sharing updates during an inter-ministerial briefing, ministry of external affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that 550 Indian nationals have crossed into Armenia through the land border. At the same time, 90 Indians have moved into Azerbaijan. Track US Iran war LIVE updates

He added that 284 Indians had travelled to Iran for pilgrimage. Some of them have already returned to India, while others are expected to return over the next few days.

Students moved out of Tehran Indian students in the Iranian capital have been relocated to safer cities outside Tehran as a precautionary measure. The government added that the Indian embassy in Tehran remains fully operational and is coordinating assistance on the ground.

Authorities said that they are in constant touch with state governments and Union Territories, while helplines remain operational to assist Indian nationals in the region.

Officials further said that they are maintaining regular contact with the local authorities to support stranded citizens and visitors.

Flights operating from Gulf countries On Monday alone, 45 flights are planned from India-bound destinations including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Qatar, an official said. He added that around 2,20,000 Indians have returned since February 28, when the war first began.

Flights are operating from Qatar, as its airspace has partially reopened, with three flights expected today and tomorrow to different destinations in India, he added.

However, Kuwait’s airspace remains closed, and authorities said special non-scheduled flights are expected to operate soon. For travellers in Bahrain and Iraq, transit through Saudi Arabia is being facilitated.

The government also confirmed that two Indian nationals were killed in Sohar, Oman.

Officials said the Indian embassy in Muscat is in touch with the families of the victims and Omani authorities, and the mortal remains are expected to be brought back soon.