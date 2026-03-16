Indians in Iran cross into Armenia, Azerbaijan amid West Asia tensions, MEA shares update
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Indian missions remain actively engaged in helping nationals move to safer locations and facilitating their return.
The Indian government on Monday said that hundreds of its nationals have crossed out of Iran through neighbouring countries as authorities continue to assist citizens in the region amid the ongoing tensions in West Asia following the US-Israel and Iran war.
Sharing updates during an inter-ministerial briefing, ministry of external affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that 550 Indian nationals have crossed into Armenia through the land border. At the same time, 90 Indians have moved into Azerbaijan. Track US Iran war LIVE updates
He added that 284 Indians had travelled to Iran for pilgrimage. Some of them have already returned to India, while others are expected to return over the next few days.
Students moved out of Tehran
Indian students in the Iranian capital have been relocated to safer cities outside Tehran as a precautionary measure. The government added that the Indian embassy in Tehran remains fully operational and is coordinating assistance on the ground.
Authorities said that they are in constant touch with state governments and Union Territories, while helplines remain operational to assist Indian nationals in the region.
Officials further said that they are maintaining regular contact with the local authorities to support stranded citizens and visitors.
Flights operating from Gulf countries
On Monday alone, 45 flights are planned from India-bound destinations including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Qatar, an official said. He added that around 2,20,000 Indians have returned since February 28, when the war first began.
Flights are operating from Qatar, as its airspace has partially reopened, with three flights expected today and tomorrow to different destinations in India, he added.
However, Kuwait’s airspace remains closed, and authorities said special non-scheduled flights are expected to operate soon. For travellers in Bahrain and Iraq, transit through Saudi Arabia is being facilitated.
The government also confirmed that two Indian nationals were killed in Sohar, Oman.
Officials said the Indian embassy in Muscat is in touch with the families of the victims and Omani authorities, and the mortal remains are expected to be brought back soon.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPriyanshu Priya
Priyanshu Priya is a journalist with nearly three years of newsroom experience, driven by a deep belief that stories, when told right, can shape conversations and hold power to account. Currently working as a Senior Content Producer with Hindustan Times, she writes on a wide spectrum of issues, from Indian politics and Delhi’s public concerns to global trade tensions and high-stakes crime stories. Priya joined HT at a pivotal moment, as Operation Sindoor was unfolding, and has since covered some of the most defining developments in recent times. Her reporting spans the Air India plane crash and the Pahalgam terror attack to India–US trade tensions, unrest in the Middle East, and key Assembly elections across states. She thrives in the fast-paced world of breaking news. In 2025–26, she was recognised with the Hindustan Times Digi Journo of the Q3 Award for driving over 4 million page views in a single month. A postgraduate in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and a Mass Communication graduate from Patna Women’s College, Priya began her news career with the Zee News English team, where she extensively covered the Lok Sabha Election 2024, along with the Delhi and Maharashtra Assembly elections. When she’s not tracking or writing the next big development, she unwinds by watching series and films, reading books with strong female protagonists, and revisiting comfort shows for the familiar ease they bring when life feels a little too jittery.Read More